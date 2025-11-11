NaturVet featured on Lucky Dog: Reunions with Brandon McMillan on CBS

Pet supplement manufacturer's All-in-One Daily Multi-Vitamin and top formulas spotlight everyday pet wellness

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturVet will be featured this fall on the award-winning series Lucky Dog: Reunions with Brandon McMillan, produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) and airing weekends on CBS as part of the CBS WKND educational/informational programming block. NaturVet will be integrated across multiple episodes beginning Nov. 15 and Nov. 22, 2025, with re-airings Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, 2026, followed by additional "Best Of" episodes scheduled for Feb. 7 and April 4, 2026 (check local listings).

In this season of Lucky Dog: Reunions, NaturVet will appear in branded storyline segments and interstitials about the benefits of food and health supplements for dogs.

"With the return of Lucky Dog: Reunions with Brandon McMillan for a new season of compelling stories, fans can expect emotional updates, fresh faces, and the kind of heartfelt transformations that have made the series a weekend favorite on CBS," said Bryan Curb, executive vice president, education/information, Hearst Media Production Group.

In this season of Lucky Dog: Reunions, NaturVet will appear in branded storyline segments and interstitials about the benefits of food and health supplements for dogs.

"Pet parents want simple, trusted ways to support their dogs' health and wellbeing each day," said Geoff Granger, CEO at NaturVet. "Being featured in a nationally-recognized educational and informational program that truly aligns with our mission allows us to reinforce the importance of everyday health and wellness routines and the science-backed ingredients that make a real difference in pets' lives."

Lucky Dog: Reunions with Brandon McMillan airs weekend mornings on CBS and streaming on CBS.com and PlutoTV. To learn more about NaturVet please visit https://naturvet.com/.

About NaturVet

NaturVet is a 30-year pioneer, present-day innovator and leading manufacturer of high-quality pet products designed to support the health, wellness and quality of life for pets and pet parents. Headquartered in Southern California, NaturVet produces dog, cat and equine products including all-in-one vitamins and targeted solutions for calming, digestion, allergy aids, skin and joint support. Formulated by veterinarians, NaturVet's supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients, which are sourced from trusted global suppliers and tested to meet rigorous standards by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). For more information, visit https://naturvet.com/.

SOURCE NaturVet