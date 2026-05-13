Natus establishes Global EEG Advisory Board to advance the future of neurodiagnostics

Advisory board brings together leading neurophysiologists, epileptologists, and critical care to guide innovation in EEG, AI, and clinical workflows.

MIDDLETON, Wis., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natus Medical Incorporated announces the formation of its Global EEG Advisory Board, assembling a distinguished group of clinical leaders to help shape the future of EEG care, inform product innovation, and guide clinical strategy globally.

This EEG advisory board brings together clinicians committed to shaping solutions that make a difference for patients. Post this EEG is at a critical inflection point. The opportunity now is to translate the rapid advances into tools that improve care at the bedside.

The advisory board includes experts across epilepsy, neurocritical care, pediatric neurology, and clinical neurophysiology, who will provide strategic input on emerging technologies, including AI-driven EEG interpretation, point-of-care EEG, and scalable clinical workflows. It will also support the development of clinical evidence and help ensure innovation remains grounded in real-world care delivery.

The U.S. advisory board is chaired by Dr. Brian Litt, a neurologist, researcher, and Professor of Neurology and Bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania. Litt is widely recognized for his work at the intersection of epilepsy, engineering, and data science.

"EEG is at a critical inflection point," said Litt. "We are seeing rapid advances in data acquisition, signal processing, and artificial intelligence. The opportunity now is to translate those advances into tools that truly improve care at the bedside. This advisory board brings together clinicians who understand both the promise and the realities of clinical practice, and who are committed to helping shape solutions that will make a meaningful difference for patients."

Members will collaborate with Natus leadership through a series of meetings focused on defining the next generation of EEG systems, improving workflow efficiency, and advancing the role of AI in clinical decision-making.

"This is an important step in how we partner with the clinical community," said Bud Fahey, Natus Chief Commercial Officer. "Our goal is to ensure that our strategy and priorities remain grounded in real clinical needs and aligned to improving the patient experience. By working closely with leading physicians, we can better understand the challenges they face and translate that into solutions that expand access, support more efficient workflows, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

The formation of the Global EEG Advisory Board advances the commitment of Natus to improve patient care through collaboration, innovation, and clinical partnership. Insights from the board will inform product development, clinical research initiatives, and global education programs.

ABOUT NATUS

Natus is trusted by healthcare providers around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain and neural pathways. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information on Natus, visit natus.com/neuro.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Lisa Schuler

Phone: +1 612 528-1332

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Natus Medical Incorporated