Natus to debut BrainWatch point-of-care EEG solution at AES

"BrainWatch is designed to bring the reliability and trust of Natus EEG solutions into critical care environments." Post this

"BrainWatch is designed to bring the reliability and trust of Natus EEG solutions into critical care environments," said Natus CEO Chris Landon. "And, because of its ease of use, BrainWatch will make high-quality EEG accessible to people across more communities while enabling remote, expert neurologist consultation."

BrainWatch can be set up in less than five minutes, allowing quick intervention in acute care environments and streamlining treatment decisions with neurology support to improve patient outcomes. It also leverages the NeuroWorks software platform trusted by more health systems and small practices worldwide, offering a seamless and familiar review experience with remote neurologist collaboration 24/7 from any web browser.

"Point-of-care EEG is a rapidly growing market that is estimated to be $98 million by 2027," stated Landon. "With BrainWatch, Natus aspires to set a new standard for reliable EEG in critical-care moments."

Along with the debut of BrainWatch at AES, Natus will showcase new products designed to advance what's next in neuro at booth #1819 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. These products include the latest NeuroWorks 10 software, autoSCORE AI, Trex HD Monitoring EZ-Case System, Moberg Multimodal Monitoring system, Disposable MR Conditional Electrodes and the new EC2+ conductive paste for EEG cup electrodes.

ABOUT NATUS

Natus is trusted by healthcare providers around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain, neural pathways, and sensory nervous systems. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information on Natus, please visit www.natus.com/neuro.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Lisa Schuler

Phone: +1 612 528-1332

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Natus Medical Incorporated