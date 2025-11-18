Natuvion expands partner program for its new Data Conversion Suite

More partners should be able to carry out the wealth of transformation projects together with Natuvion. The basis for this is the new Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS).

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data transformation specialist Natuvion has expanded its partner program by integrating its data transformation tools into an intelligent ecosystem. For years, Natuvion has maintained close and successful partnerships with selected consulting companies and specialized system integrators who assist their customers in large data transformations. With the Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS) now integrated on a central platform, data transformation tools have reached a level of maturity that enables many more partners to enter this lucrative business with high margins and secure guaranteed utilization.

The Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS) offers partners a fully integrated transformation ecosystem that is more than the sum of its individual components and tools. The integration of the individual solutions for transformation projects enables a significantly more flexible and controlled application of various migration scenarios. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) also leads to significantly faster, higher-quality and resource-efficient migration in large and complex migration projects. System houses and IT consulting companies with basic knowledge of data transformation for SAP or other ERP solutions can easily contact Natuvion at: https://www.natuvion.com/partner/

Advantages of the Natuvion Partner Program

System houses and partners benefit from the new Natuvion partner program in several ways. Firstly, Natuvion Data Conversion Suite gives them the opportunity to enter an extremely attractive market, where a high project surplus is offset by a pronounced shortage of specialized experts. In addition, Natuvion's partners are trained to use the Data Conversion Suite. They receive active support from the Natuvion Customer Success team and are actively supported in their sales initiatives with marketing materials and marketing campaigns. One particular difference from traditional partner programs is the on-the-job training offer. To enable partners to perform data transformations for their customers as quickly and efficiently as possible using the Data Conversion Suite, Natuvion's specialists actively assist with the use of the suite in the planning, implementation and completion of the project. Even after the on-the-job training, the Natuvion specialists are there to help the partners.

"We, as well as our partners, know that software cycles are becoming shorter and shorter, regardless of the system and ERP provider, and that transformations are therefore becoming more and more frequent. For large systems, this is an enormous undertaking that would be impossible without transformation tools," says Patric Dahse, CEO and co-founder of Natuvion. "Due to the enormous complexity of these transformations, many system houses have hardly dared to take on large projects. However, with our Data Conversion Suite, they now have the opportunity to land very lucrative projects."

Natuvion Data Conversion Suite in detail

The Data Conversion Suite (DCS) is a powerful and flexible migration platform that combines nine individual tools for planning, implementing and controlling data transformation. The functions are geared towards the requirements of large migration projects, for example, at energy suppliers or in the automotive sector, with the aim of transforming data securely, efficiently, and in a targeted manner. With its wide range of functions within the platform, transformation projects can now be scaled even better and adapted to the lifecycle of an IT transformation—from analysis and selection to data cleansing to final loading and possible decommissioning of unused data. Supplemented by the use of AI, many migration tasks are automated and consistently high quality is achieved in the transformation. The result is a secure, more sustainable, more cost-effective and, above all, faster transformation to new, modern IT platforms.

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a digital relocation company. Natuvion migrates business-critical data and processes from one technological platform to another - smoothly and cost-effectively. This enables Natuvion customers to always use data and processes on the most modern and innovative platforms. Natuvion's experts support the transformation of data with their software platform, Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS). Natuvion is a founding member of the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement Community launched by SAP and, since 2022, part of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a leading global SAP consulting firm.

