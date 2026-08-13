Natuvion IT Transformation Report: 76 Percent of Companies Rely on AI for Data Migration

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI has become an integral part of modern IT transformation. The 2026 International IT Transformation Study by Natuvion and NTT DATA Business Solutions found that 76 percent of more than 1,100 executives and IT specialists across 15 countries have already used AI in transformation projects. A further 34 percent expect AI adoption to continue growing in future initiatives.

Top management Is convinced of AI's value

According to the survey, 55 percent of top management view AI as an important driver of innovation. As a result, AI has become a strategic priority that is actively championed by leadership and increasingly embedded throughout IT transformation projects. Organizations are already using AI across every stage of the transformation journey. Globally, 63 percent of respondents use AI to analyze their existing IT landscape before a project begins. Nearly 60 percent rely on AI to assess data quality and support data migration, while 56 percent use it to help shape the strategic planning of their transformation initiatives. Companies using integrated data and system transformation platforms, such as the Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS), can realize even greater benefits. Built-in AI capabilities accelerate transformation projects, improve transparency, and support faster, more informed decision-making.

The larger the company, the more likely it is to use AI

Companies with annual revenue exceeding one billion euros (USD 1.15 billion), in particular, are taking a more strategic approach to AI-enabled transformation and seeing the greatest benefits. 55 percent of these corporations rely on modern AI solutions for quality assurance and testing. In contrast, only 39 percent of smaller companies take advantage of this opportunity. The study also confirms that 34 percent of all organizations worldwide intend to rely more heavily on AI for their IT transformation in the future.

AI is becoming standard. Data quality still makes the difference.

This marks the fifth edition of the IT Transformation Study conducted by Natuvion and NTT DATA Business Solutions. Over the past five years, the priorities driving IT transformation have shifted significantly. In 2022, organizations were primarily motivated by cost pressures, aging systems, and restructuring initiatives. Today, innovation, AI, and long-term competitiveness are at the center of transformation strategies.

One finding, however, has remained remarkably consistent: data quality continues to be one of the biggest barriers to successful transformation. Every edition of the study has highlighted it as a critical challenge. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in enterprise transformation, that challenge is only becoming more important. After all, even the most advanced AI can only deliver value when it is built on trusted, high-quality data.

Download the study at: 2026 International IT Transformation Study

SOURCE Natuvion GmbH