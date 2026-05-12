Natuvion study shows 71% of data transformations shift mid-project

The Natuvion Transformation Study also shows that 44% of large-scale transformations in the USA take between one and two years. In that window, everything is in motion: business models shift, regulatory requirements evolve, data environments change, and internal priorities pivot.

When the original plan no longer holds, a rigid strategy becomes a liability. Nevertheless, many organizations start with a binary choice: from a US perspective Greenfield (start fresh) was chosen by 17% and Brownfield (lift and shift) by 39%, compared to the global results of 34% for Brownfield and 20% for Greenfield. While this deceptive clarity seems helpful at kickoff, it is a dangerous illusion. Neither approach is natively designed to adapt when missing data, legacy complexities, or new compliance rules appear twelve months into the roadmap.

"When a strategy is too stiff to bend, it breaks. This leads to slipped timelines, budget hemorrhaging, and stalled innovation. The failure isn't a result of poor execution; it is a result of a decision that was too rigid to account for the "moving target" of modern business", says Joanne Lang CEO of Natuvion Americas. "The defining factor of a successful transformation isn't the initial plan. It's the capability to adapt that plan without starting over. This is where Selective Data Transition changes the game. It isn't a compromise; it is a strategic capability that allows companies to change direction during the project, ensure that data remains safe, accessible, and compliant, no matter how the mission changes."

Three rules companies should keep in mind before planning a data migration:

Prioritize partners, not just paths: Never choose tools or partners that only support one methodology. If the setup isn't capable of meeting tomorrow's demands, the transformation is at risk from the very start.

Never choose tools or partners that only support one methodology. If the setup isn't capable of meeting tomorrow's demands, the transformation is at risk from the very start. The greenfield requirement: If starting from scratch, it must be possible to migrate existing data and processes as soon as they become relevant.

If starting from scratch, it must be possible to migrate existing data and processes as soon as they become relevant. The brownfield requirement: When migrating data using the "lift-and-shift" method, the process must be carried out with surgical precision to exclude or restructure data without breaking the core.

"Transformation is not a static concept; it is a moving target. The "best" plan isn't the one that looks good on a slide deck today. It's the one that remains viable when reality shifts tomorrow. In 2026, the winners won't be those who committed to a single approach, but those who prioritized the flexibility to keep the lights on and the data moving, regardless of the obstacles", Patric Dahse CEO of Natuvion concluded.



The full 2026 IT Transformation Study will be published in June and can be pre-ordered for free on the Natuvion website at: https://www.natuvion.com/transformation-study-2026/

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a digital moving company that moves business-critical data and processes from one technology platform to another. Natuvion experts are called in when medium-sized and large enterprises want to modernize, optimize, separate, merge, or restructure their IT systems. With its exclusive expertise in technical transformation, Natuvion enables its customers to run their data and processes on the most modern and innovative technologies available. To support data transformations, Natuvion leverages its proprietary software solution, Natuvion DCS. Natuvion is a founding member of the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement Community and has been part of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a leading global SAP consultancy, since 2022.

More information at www.natuvion.com

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SOURCE Natuvion GmbH