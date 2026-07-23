From SAP DBM to Proaxia VSS in a single step with Natuvion DCS

Dual migration is a thing of the past. Today, the transition from SAP DBM to S/4HANA is seamless – thanks to AI-powered migration software.

WALLDORF, Germany, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobile manufacturers, importers, and dealers who still rely on SAP Dealer Business Management (DBM) can now migrate directly to Proaxia's modern Vehicle Sales & Service (VSS) add-on. The Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS) enables this transition in a single, controlled migration process and as part of a complete ECC-to-S/4HANA project.

This eliminates the previous two-project scenario, which involved higher costs, longer timelines, and the risk of downtime. Since SAP DBM is no longer supported on SAP S/4HANA, automotive companies had to first replace DBM and then migrate to S/4HANA. Now, both steps are carried out as part of a consolidated migration process.

The Natuvion Data Conversion Suite significantly simplifies the transformation process. It enables the extraction and migration of core ECC business data to S/4HANA. To do this, Natuvion DCS leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to automate analysis, migration, and data quality assurance. In this way, companies achieve a faster, higher-quality, and more resource-efficient transformation. At the same time, all DBM-specific data objects – such as vehicles, service orders, warranty information, and dealer hierarchies – are transformed into the corresponding VSS structures. Both processes take place within a single migration cycle as part of an integrated project. Thanks to AI-powered automation, migration tasks are accelerated, data quality is improved, and the transformation as a whole becomes more reliable and cost-effective. The result is a significantly simplified migration landscape: one project plan, one data migration run, and one go-live.

Key to this is the Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS). This transformation platform manages the entire migration process. Artificial intelligence (AI) automates central steps in analysis, migration, and quality assurance. This accelerates the transformation, improves data quality, and reduces effort and costs. At the same time, all DBM-specific data objects such as vehicles, service orders, warranty information, and dealer hierarchies are transformed into the VSS structures. Both processes take place within a single integrated project.

The result is a significantly simplified migration landscape: One project plan. One data migration run. One go-live.

Efficiency in Practice

The AI-powered Natuvion DCS significantly reduces project effort and duration. It also eliminates the risk of a temporary S/4HANA system without full dealer functionality. Success stories, such as those from the BMW Group and Volkswagen, demonstrate how it's done. Working with Natuvion, the BMW Group seamlessly migrated its SAP ECC system – which exceeded 30 TB in size – to SAP S/4HANA in a phased system migration. Natuvion DCS served as the central migration platform, handling the automated extraction, transformation, and validation of data, and ensuring minimal downtime through its Near Zero Downtime (NZDT) process.

The Volkswagen Group has also chosen Natuvion as its key partner for its group-wide transformation project. Natuvion is supporting the migration of all Business Suite 7 systems to S/4HANA – from analyzing existing systems and data pools, through strategic planning, to data migration and the automated conversion of Volkswagen's proprietary developments. In addition, Natuvion is training Volkswagen's internal S/4HANA Transformation Factory team and providing experts with international experience. As one of only three pioneers worldwide selected by SAP for the Selective Data Transition Community, Natuvion ranks among the leading experts for such large-scale projects.

"The transformation from DBM to S/4HANA is a perfect example of how even extreme conditions can be handled quickly, reliably, and – above all – safely for operations and data quality using a flexible transformation suite," says Patric Dahse, CEO at Natuvion. "Example customer projects such as those at BMW, VW, Daimler, Mitsubishi, and Toyota show that massive complexity in a transformation can be successfully mastered with Natuvion."

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a digital moving company that moves business-critical data and processes from one technology platform to another. Natuvion experts are called in when medium-sized and large enterprises want to modernize, optimize, separate, merge, or restructure their IT systems. With its exclusive expertise in technical transformation, Natuvion enables its customers to run their data and processes on the most modern and innovative technologies available. To support data transformations, Natuvion leverages its proprietary software solution, Natuvion DCS. Natuvion is a founding member of the SAP Selective Data Transition Community and has been part of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a leading global SAP consultancy, since 2022.

SOURCE Natuvion GmbH