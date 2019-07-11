NatWest Markets Hires Michael Papa as Head of U.S. Investment Grade Credit Trading & Credit Strategy

Michael will work closely with NatWest Markets' Financing and Risk Solutions businesses in order to capitalize on existing strengths in those areas and to serve clients efficiently. Michael will report into Alan Mittleman, Head of U.S. Rates & Credit Trading, and Peter Duenas-Brckovich, Global Head of Credit Trading, Sales & Strategy.

Michael joined NatWest Markets on July 1st and is the latest senior appointment, which follows a number of senior appointments in the U.S. in 2019.

Alan Mittleman, Head of U.S. Rates & Credit Trading, NatWest Markets, said:

"I am delighted that Michael has joined us. His depth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to build NatWest Market's highly successful franchise in the U.S., which supports our clients both domestically and internationally."

Michael Papa commented:

"I am excited to have joined NatWest Markets' team in the U.S. as we grow our capabilities in investment grade credit trading and credit strategy."

About NatWest Markets

NatWest Markets helps global financial institutions and corporates manage their financial risks and achieve their short-and long-term financial goals while navigating changing markets and regulation. We do this by providing global market access, financing, risk management and trading solutions. We operate from trading hubs in London, Amsterdam, Singapore and Stamford with sales offices across key locations in the UK, EU, US and Asia.

