NatWest Markets Selects UK Fintech ipushpull for Sharing Trade Axes in Real-time With the Buy-side

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NatWest Markets is using ipushpull, a London-based fintech, to share trade axes in real-time with some of its largest buy-side clients. The ipushpull platform enables NatWest Markets to meet its clients' needs through an interactive automated axe interface which supports customisation and filtering per counterparty. The platform also allows automation and delivery over multiple channels.

NatWest Markets chose the ipushpull platform because of the unique live data sharing and workflow automation capabilities that it provides.

ipushpull has over 20 integrations into applications and systems commonly used across capital markets. Initially, NatWest Markets will be using ipushpull's Excel Add-in, Symphony App and APIs, and plans to use the ipushpull database loaders, FIX connectors and ChartIQ Finsemble integration in the near future.

Matthew Cheung, CEO of ipushpull, comments:

"NatWest Markets are a trailblazer in their adoption of new technology, from buying best-of-breed applications such as ipushpull to hosting data on the cloud. We're excited to work with NatWest Markets and look forward to being a long-term strategic partner for both pre-trade and post-trade workflows across the bank."

Matthew Harvey, Head of FI Client Execution Platforms and Digital Sales at NatWest Markets, comments:

"The ipushpull team has significant domain expertise in capital markets workflow and their technology is helping us to improve efficiency on our sales desk which will meet the evolving trading needs of our clients. ipushpull's innovative live data sharing and workflow automation platform enables us to bring an idea to a production application within weeks."

About ipushpull

ipushpull is a live data sharing and workflow automation platform improving efficiency by connecting data, applications and people in real time. The API-first platform allows data to be centralised, access-controlled, audited and tracked between any of its live, streaming or static data connections. For more information visit www.ipushpull.com.

About NatWest Markets

NatWest Markets helps global financial institutions and corporates manage their financial risks and achieve their short-and long-term financial goals while navigating changing markets and regulation. We do this by providing global market access, financing, risk management and trading solutions. We operate from trading hubs in London, Singapore and Stamford with sales offices across key locations in the UK, EU, US and Asia.

Contacts

ipushpull

Matthew Cheung

CEO

info@ipushpull.com

NatWest Markets

Amy Cayzer

Media Relations Manager

+44(0)20-7672-1219

amy.cayzer@natwestmarkets.com

SOURCE ipushpull; NatWest Markets