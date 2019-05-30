Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates Successfully Deploys the Royal Patient Experience with a Full-Suite of Patient Engagement and Payment Technologies from Royal Solutions Group, LLC

SOUTHBURY, Conn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates (NVRA) has taken patient engagement to the next level by deploying Royal Kiosks™ for patients and technologists, RoyalPay® and Royal Alerts™. The solution immediately draws patients into the scheduling process and allows them to pre-register days in advance of their exam. Additionally, they can access test results and images after their exams, securely communicate with the office and view and pay their bill online, all from the comfort of their home or on the go. When onsite, the patient can check-in via Royal's state-of-the-art point-of-sale terminals. In 1-3 minutes, patients are checked-in and ready to start the most critical aspect of their visit – managing their health.

The patient engagement strategy dovetails seamlessly with NVRA's implementation of RoyalPay®, completed in November 2018. RoyalPay®, the secure, web-based, payments engine, allows clients to eliminate manual eligibility checks and complex payment calculations, while greatly increasing time-of-service payments. Increasing time-of-service payments increases daily cash flow, while the enhanced patient payment options and collaboration tools used between teams securing prior authorization yields numerous downstream financial benefits including reduction of overhead, invoicing, and collection activities allowing NVRA to benefit from an almost instant ROI. (https://www.royalpay.org/)

"NVRA has been committed to providing patients and referrers access to high quality and lower cost imaging services since 1988. Our new partnership with Royal Solutions is another advancement to benefit the communities we serve. Royal Solutions patient and physician engagement tools have produced immediate benefits to our operations. We understand that our patient's time is valuable and requires services to be accessible and affordable. Text and email notifications to our patients when we've received an order from their provider not only frees up our staffs' time but enables patients to contact us at their convenience to schedule their imaging appointment. Transitioning to a digital check-in solution has been seamless and patients greatly appreciate reduced time in the waiting room. They also can pre-register from home or on the go. Price transparency has come to the forefront in healthcare today. Royal Solutions/RoyalPay has given us the ability to provide our patients with accurate and reliable estimated financial responsibility and verification prior to their scheduled appointment. We are looking forward to continue to further enhance patient satisfaction and our operations through our partnership with Royal Solutions." Paul Masotto, Executive Director.

"In a market that demands the ability to control costs and has the patient choosing between numerous options for Radiology services, NVRA has differentiated themselves with their patient engagement strategy," says Peter Nassif, CEO at Royal Solutions Group. "The net result is a customized a workflow that leverages Royal Alerts to quickly draw the patient into the scheduling process, wherein they receive an estimated Explanation of Benefits ahead of receiving medical services, and immediately form a healthy perception of the clinic. Pre-registration options greatly reduce check-in times from the 20-minute industry standard to 1 or 3 minutes, thus perpetuating an increased level of patient satisfaction."

About Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates, P.C., Waterbury, Connecticut

Naugatuck Valley Radiology Associates, P.C. (NVRA) provides inpatient radiology services for 2 hospitals and 4 outpatient imaging centers in New Haven county. The 14-radiologist subspecialized practice is a member of the Connecticut Imaging Alliance, a statewide partnership of 5 regional practices focused on practice expense efficiency and improved patient care. NVRA is also a member of Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of 26 private radiology practices focused on achieving higher quality patient care and cost-efficient delivery of medical imaging. The practice's outpatient sites provide a full range of outpatient imaging and interventional services focusing on a high level of patient-centered care, including price transparency. All 4 NVRA outpatient imaging sites have earned the Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence designation awarded by the American College of Radiology.

About Royal Solutions Group

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of services and customized software to the health care industry. Royal's suite of solutions, focus on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

