Naughty Chile Taqueria Adds Birria Red Chile Sauce to Retail Foodservice Product Line

Slow-simmered sauce delivers authentic flavor and modern convenience to traditional dishes.

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Naughty Chile Taqueria, a licensed Mexican food concept for convenience stores, has added Birria Red Chile Sauce to its line of savory Mexican sauces. Birria, a classic spicy stew originating in western Mexico, is typically served at fiestas or special family occasions, but in the U.S., it has become a featured item on menus at upscale Mexican restaurants. The sauce is now available for use in consumer retail settings.

Birria is the on-trend popular Mexican flavor! Birria Red Chile Sauce from Naughty Chile Taqueria provides just the right amount of smoke, heat and supple flavor to season tacos, burritos, quesadillas and any other Mexican item.

Naughty Chile Taqueria's mild, deep red-brown Birria sauce follows old family recipes, with a chunky tomato-and-beef stock base seasoned with traditional spices and the gentle warmth of ancho and chile de arbol peppers. In addition to the traditional stew preparation, the sauce is readily adaptable to many uses, including tacos, dips, quesadillas, and even as a soup.

"Our customers have been asking us to add Birria sauce to our deliciosa line of sauces and salsas," says Jane Hartgrove, la jefa of Naughty Chile Taqueria. "So con mucho gusto, we're delighted to fulfill that request. We believe its flavor and versatility make it a very welcome sauce for Mexican food lovers everywhere."

Fully cooked Birria Red Chile Sauce comes frozen in a case of four 2.5-lb bags and has a shelf life of seven days thawed or 365 days frozen. The product is available now by ordering DOT item number 617808 or contacting Naughty Chile Taqueria at [email protected] or (303) 329-0900.

About Naughty Chile Taqueria

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Naughty Chile Taqueria is a licensed Mexican food concept scalable to any size convenience retail location. With a low-labor model and easy-to-execute operations, Naughty Chile's three daypart menu features authentic street tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and nachos, prepared with bold recipes using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Its thaw, heat, and serve model makes it easy to provide customers with an authentic, hot Mexican menu. Naughty Chile Flex Mex options are designed to fit foodservice needs from simple bulk offerings to full restaurant platforms. The Naughty Chile Taqueria brand and its sister company, Tres Picosos, are a woman-owned business (WBENC) with nationwide distribution through Dot Foods, Inc. To learn more, visit: www.naughtychile.com.

SOURCE Naughty Chile Taqueria