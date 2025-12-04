Naughty Never Tasted So Nice: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Drops Its Festive, Limited-Time Winter Menu

Features three decadent, winter-inspired creations, including contest-winner Jack's Butterscotch Latte

Available December 2 – January 26 at participating U.S. locations

Comfort meets indulgence in this festive, seasonal lineup

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is serving up bold holiday flavor with the launch of its 'Naughty Never Tasted So Nice' Winter lineup, an indulgent collection built around winter's top-trending flavors, including caramel, mint chocolate, coconut, and crème brûlée. Available December 2 through January 26, this lineup delivers the cozy comfort guests crave during the season with an unmistakably badass twist.

Badass Winter Flavors

Winter classics remain in high demand, but it's the craveable textures, silky lava, crushed peppermint, and layered finishes that are redefining seasonal indulgence. Available at participating U.S. locations while supplies last, the 'Naughty Never Tasted So Nice' lineup includes:

Jack's Butterscotch Latte: A festive blend of white chocolate and butterscotch, topped with butterscotch lava for iced orders or whipped cream and cinnamon when served hot. This limited-time standout was created by contest winner Starr Guimond of Naples and features the return of butterscotch-flavored cold lava for iced drinks. ($8.73) *

Badass Crème Brûlée Latte: A rich, velvety vanilla crème latte finished with a caramel drizzle for a smooth, decadent winter treat. A brand-new addition to the Bad Ass lineup, it highlights the season's crème brûlée flavor trend. ($8.73) *

Coco-Mint Mocha Latte: A bold fusion of coconut, peppermint, and dark chocolate, topped with crushed peppermints for a festive, crunchy finish. This new creation layers classic holiday flavors in a way that feels both nostalgic and delightfully unexpected. ($8.73) *

"Winter is the season where indulgence meets intention," said Iain Douglas, Chief Brand Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "We wanted to create drinks that feel like a reward; comforting, elevated, and packed with the kind of energy that keeps guests coming back for something a little more exciting than the usual."

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffee with the world. With nearly 40-US franchise locations open today, an additional 14 additional stores open by the end of 2025, and another 63 shops in various stages of development, the brand is expanding rapidly by serving a wide variety of drinks, food, and merchandise while staying true to its roots in Hawaiian culture. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and follow on social media @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

*Prices vary based on size and location.

