Naughty or Nice? Choose Your Spices Wisely

IrieVeda Allergen- and Gluten-Free Spices Help "Bake" Spirits Bright

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With food allergies and sensitivities on the rise, holiday hosts are juggling menus and shopping lists to accommodate their guests' needs. But it's important to look beyond the ingredients commonly known to cause reactions.

The Baking Spirits Bright gift-boxed bundle includes a half cup each of three allergen- and gluten-free spices in sustainable glass bottles with birch wood caps, plus recipe cards and a bundle of Palo Santo Sticks. $40 at www.IrieVeda.com Photo Cielito Vivas Entrepreneur and certified life and health coach Tashelle Darby-Wong created IrieVeda allergen- and gluten-free spices after a Thanksgiving scare landed her eight-month-old son in the hospital with a diagnosis of serious allergies to the top nine allergen food categories. Photo Cielito Vivas

"Many people don't realize the spices they cook with can be the problem," says entrepreneur and certified life and health coach Tashelle Darby-Wong. After a Thanksgiving scare that landed her eight-month-old son in the hospital with a diagnosis of serious allergies to the top nine allergen food categories, Darby-Wong felt compelled to not let her son's limited diet restrict flavor. After years of research, she created IrieVeda allergen- and gluten-free spices that are rich in flavor and inspired by her Indian and Jamaican heritage. IrieVeda.com

In addition to 13 original spice offerings, Darby-Wong created the Baking Spirts Bright bundle, just in time for holiday baking and gift giving. The gift-boxed bundle ($40) includes a half-cup of each spice in sustainable glass bottles with birch wood caps:

Happy Harvest – All organic cinnamon alba, ginger, mesquite, nutmeg, and clove provide the ideal blend to spice up oatmeal, apple pies, cakes, hot beverages and roasted vegetables.

– All organic cinnamon alba, ginger, mesquite, nutmeg, and clove provide the ideal blend to spice up oatmeal, apple pies, cakes, hot beverages and roasted vegetables. Jolly Gingerbread – A warming blend featuring Jamaican allspice and all organic ginger, cinnamon alba, nutmeg and cloves. Ideal for gingerbreads, pumpkin pies, gingersnaps or a hot beverage.

– A warming blend featuring Jamaican allspice and all organic ginger, cinnamon alba, nutmeg and cloves. Ideal for gingerbreads, pumpkin pies, gingersnaps or a hot beverage. Cozy Cacao Chai – All organic cacao, mesquite, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, cardamom, cloves, fennel, white pepper. Mix 2 to 3 tsp. into 8 ounces of warm milk or water and sweeten to taste!

– All organic cacao, mesquite, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, cardamom, cloves, fennel, white pepper. Mix 2 to 3 tsp. into 8 ounces of warm milk or water and sweeten to taste! 3 Worldly Influenced Recipe Cards (two that are gluten free, vegan and allergen friendly; one without restrictions).

(two that are gluten free, vegan and allergen friendly; one without restrictions). Bundle of Palo Santo Sticks - Savor the rich scent of lemon, pine and mint to help maintain a loving, calming energy all season long.

"My goal was to make mindful spice blends that are safe, flavorful, and worry free for everyone," says Darby-Wong. "The comforting smells and delectable tastes enhance baked goods, beverages and seasonal dishes, transporting you to the best time of the year, whenever and wherever you are."

Darby-Wong shares three favorite recipes featuring spices from the Baking Spirits Bright bundle: Zesty Harvest Quinoa Salad, Pumpkin Bliss Muffins, and Cassava Pone.

Ideal for gift giving, single spices range from $5 to $10, spice blends range from $10 to $12, and spice bundles range from $18 to $50. All items are available at IrieVeda.com.

Not sure what spice blend is right for you? IrieVeda.com offers a unique online Spice Dosha Quiz that matches a blend and an original recipe to suit your specific lifestyle and tastes.

IrieVeda spices are blended using traditional methods such as artisanal, small-batch roasting to enhance natural flavors in an allergen-free facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania. All are top-12 allergen friendly, gluten free, vegan, FODMAP safe (onion/garlic free), salt free, sugar free and made from organic ingredients. In addition to holiday spices, IrieVeda highlights three handcrafted specialty blends including New World Chili, Old World Roast and West Indies Curry. For those who want to add some heat to the blends, IrieVeda offers Jamaican Scotch Bonnet pepper, Ancho Chili or Cayenne as add-ons.

