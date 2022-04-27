Nausalys Addresses Nausea and Vomiting of Pregnancy (NVP)

Gynov Has Developed an Innovative, Food-Based Supplement to Combat the Infamous Side Effects That Come with Pregnancy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- French health brand Gynov has put significant time, research, and resources into developing a solution to NVP (nausea and vomiting of pregnancy). The motivation for this effort is rooted in an awareness of the prevalence around the world of the troublesome pregnancy side effect.

The vast majority of pregnant women, 70-80%, experience nausea and vomiting when pregnant. While there are times when NVP extends throughout pregnancy, in most cases the issue is contained to the first trimester.

Studies have also found that NVP tends to be more common in Western countries and urban populations. In the United States alone, it's estimated that 4,000,000 women are affected by the unsettling condition each year.

While NVP is common, treating it hasn't been a straightforward solution. One study published by the Gastroenterology Clinics of North America went so far as to state that the treatment of NVP "can be difficult as neither the optimal targets for treatment nor the full effects of potential treatments on the developing fetus are known."

This makes it difficult to develop highly-targeted chemical and synthetic pharmaceutical solutions. Gynov has approached the problem from a different perspective by turning to food-based supplements in the form of its ground-breaking product, Nausalys.

The simple-yet-profound supplement combines titrated Ginger extract, Vitamin B6, and carbonate magnesium. These ingredients are able to naturally, safely, and effectively reduce nausea and vomiting symptoms, restoring a higher quality of life in the process. Of note, a review of the scientific literature on the management of NVP indicates that ginger and vitamin B6 have the highest level of evidence (I-A).

"Nausalys is ideal for women in the first trimester who are looking for a solution to NVP but also want the best for their children and are looking for a natural solution to relieve the symptoms," said Gynov founder Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Mousset also explains that his company's supplements are designed to cooperate with and not replace pharmaceutical solutions, adding that "We care about developing solutions based on scientific rigor and endorsed by healthcare professionals. We use a quality approach that is comparable to that of the pharmaceutical industry, is systematically applied with incoming and outgoing controls and processing, and carried out exclusively with pharma GMP certified manufacturers. In most cases, our finished products benefit from preclinical and clinical studies, as well."

The results of this commitment to both natural solutions and scientific rigor, as far as they relate to NVP, speak for themselves. Nausalys is safe to use and can be taken spontaneously when symptoms occur. It effectively alleviates pains and helps women maintain a higher quality of life throughout pregnancy.

About Gynov: Gynov was founded in France in 2016 by Pierre-Yves Mousset, MD. Gynov prides itself on using advanced scientific methods to develop high-quality, effective dietary supplements dedicated to women's health and beyond. These are created to support the efficacy of prescription drugs and help provide genuine solutions for female health concerns. Learn more at: gynov.com .

