Nautica and Brooke Burke Celebrate Nautica Malibu Triathlon's 33rd Year

MALIBU, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautica, the leading global lifestyle brand for men, women and children, teamed up with Brooke Burke for an evening benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The nautical-influenced classic American sportswear brand has always inspired and enabled people to experience the joy of water. Set on the beach in Malibu, the April 29th dinner was put on by Nautica in support of CHLA and its meaningful work and contributions to Los Angeles. The event marked the start of the training season for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon that is slated to take place at Zuma Beach on September 13-15, 2019 and also benefits CHLA.

As part of the experience, donors, triathletes, influencer and celebrity dinner guests enjoyed a catered meal by Tal Ronnen, the founder and chef behind Los Angeles' plant-based mainstay, Crossroads Restaurant. Geoff Stults, Steve Howey, Samantha Harris, Veena Crownholme and Andrew Sealy were among those in attendance to support the good work of one of Los Angeles' most esteemed medical institutions.

"As the Nautica Malibu Triathlon enters its 33rd year, we are honored to continue supporting CHLA to add to the more than $14 million raised in the last ten years," said Natasha Fishman, EVP of Marketing, Authentic Brands Group. The Nautica Malibu Triathlon is an iconic race bringing together athletes, philanthropists, supporters and celebrities for an unforgettable morning of swimming, biking and running. Past celebrity participants include Zac Efron, James Marsden, Jennifer Lopez, Karla Souza and many more.

"We are beyond grateful to everyone who has made this event possible and to Brooke for graciously donating her time and money to this cause. Each year, every dollar we raise supports the research and resources necessary to treat pediatric cancer. Everyone involved has helped spread hope and promote the possibility of bettering the lives of children and their families," said Michael Epstein, Motiv Sports Executive Producer of the event.

"I am thrilled to participate in such a meaningful event and have an opportunity to give back to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. My heart lives in Malibu and this is the perfect landscape for athletes and our community to come together for a meaningful cause," said Brooke Burke.

For more information on the Nautica Malibu Triathlon, visit www.nauticamalibutri.com. To donate to CHLA, visit www.CHLA.org/NMTKickoff.

About Nautica:

Nautica® is a global lifestyle brand for men, women, and children with categories that range from sportswear, accessories, outerwear, footwear, fragrance and a complete home collection. Founded in 1983, Nautica started with six outerwear styles and has grown into a renowned brand offering classic nautical style for all occasions. Drawing from the essence of the water & the currents of the world, Nautica offers nautical inspired style that is iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel, and function. Today, Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, across 35 categories and in more than 65 countries. Nautica has more than 360 freestanding stores globally and 1,421 Nautica branded shop-in-shops worldwide.

