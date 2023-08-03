Nautica Kicks Off 40th Anniversary Celebrations with a Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

NEW YORK , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautica, the global lifestyle brand inspired by the essence and energy of the water, is proud to celebrate 40 years of iconic style. To mark this momentous occasion, the brand will debut limited-edition collections inspired by archival pieces that have defined the brand since 1983.

"As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we take immense pride in the enduring legacy of Nautica. The 1983 Capsule is a tribute to our brand's Nautical-inspired heritage and leans into archival designs," said Naushaba Moeen, Executive Vice President – Lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Nautica. "We wanted to create something special that honors our past but also sets the stage for an exciting future."

Since its inception in 1983, Nautica has remained steadfast in its commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless style, becoming a staple in the wardrobes of countless individuals seeking authentic, nautical-inspired fashion. The 1983 Capsule pays homage to the brand's heritage while adding a modern touch. The collection features a curated selection of timeless pieces - from striped rugby shirts to sweaters, outerwear, and tees.

In addition to the anniversary capsule, Nautica's design team partnered with Youtube creator Eddie Win to create a reissue collection that includes tracksuits, tees, sweaters, and accessories. Known for his curated eye of 80s-inspired style, fashion tips, clothing hauls and sneaker content, the Eddie Win x Nautica capsule is infused with his signature energy and creativity.

"The goal of this collaboration was to create something that was both true to my style and Nautica's," said Eddie Win. "Walking into Nautica's archive felt like going back in time. There's a rich history there that I wanted to tap into and bring to light with a new twist."

Now, as the brand looks towards the future, they are making strides to be more reflective of the rapidly changing world around us and connect with it in new ways: through sustainability, social responsibility and smart functional design you will want to live your life in.

The 1983 Capsule is available on Nautica.com, Macys.com, Belk.com and in select Macy's and Belk doors later in the month. The Eddie Win collaboration will launch on August 9th exclusively at Nautica.com.

About Nautica
Drawing from the essence of the water and the currents of the world, Nautica is a global lifestyle brand that creates style that's iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel and function. Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, with over 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Nautica is available in nearly 1,300 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as on nautica.com.

