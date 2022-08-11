Nautica Launches New Rugby-Inspired Bedding That Gives a Nod to the Brand's Iconic Aesthetic

Each piece within the collection is constructed from 100% high quality cotton fibers woven for extra durability and comfort. Additionally, pieces are pigment printed to enable the bold palette to endure and the medium weight makes the new collection perfect for year-round use or for dorm rooms.

The collection is now available on Amazon.com. To share feedback or to stay in the loop on the latest design updates, follow @nautica and @myhometheory on Instagram.

About Nautica

Drawing from the essence of the water and the currents of the world, Nautica is a global lifestyle brand that creates style that's iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel and function. Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, with over 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Nautica is available in nearly 1,400 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as on nautica.com.

Follow @nautica on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

Media Contacts:

Cristina Gulotta

516-807-4546

[email protected]

SOURCE Revman