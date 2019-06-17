Nautical Boat Club® Launches the Ultimate in Recreation with New Lanier Islands Location

LANIER ISLANDS, Ga., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautical Boat Club® proudly announces the grand opening of Nautical Boat Club - Lanier Islands – the company's seventeenth national franchise, and the first location in Georgia.

"We're thrilled to be launching Nautical Boat Club® - Lanier Islands," attests Tom Gardiner, a longtime franchisee who took ownership of Nautical Boat Clubs® in 2012. "This location is a recreational trifecta – located on Lake Lanier – the most popular lake in the Southeast, at Lanier Islands – the most visited lakeside resort in the state, and within the Margaritaville complex, so our members will enjoy opportunities for world-class fun year-round!"

Founded more than two decades ago, Nautical Boat Club® was a pioneer in the boat-club business. The company's Boating Country Clubs® are a simple alternative to buying a boat: for about one-third of the cost of purchasing a single boat, members get unlimited use of a diverse selection of brand-new boats, all-you-can-use free water toys, and the convenience of valet boating service. Monthly dues cover all expenses except for gas – including insurance, maintenance, and slip fees.

"For our members, a day out on the water is as easy as 1-2-3," Gardiner affirms. "You make a reservation for the boat you want and arrive at the marina at your reserved time. The boat you've chosen will be clean, fueled, and loaded with whatever water toys you request; you just hop in, turn the key and go! Once you're done, you gas up, return your boat, and head home – with your day well-spent and some lifelong memories, too."

Nautical Boat Club® - Lanier Islands will be conveniently located at the heart of Lanier Islands, within the Margaritaville lakefront entertainment complex. Members will enjoy the ultimate Boating Country Club® experience, gaining not only 24/7 access to a sleek fleet of upscale boats – by upmarket manufacturers like Bennington, Mastercraft, and others – but also premium access to Margaritaville's restaurants and bars, lakeside adventures, and fun activities.

"Our members will receive Ultimate Summer/Winter Chill season passes to Margaritaville as part of their boat-club membership," notes Nautical Boat Club® - Lanier Islands franchisee Tim Kiser. "Beginning this summer, our members can complement their boating with the thrill of the Water Park or the serenity of Paradise Beach. Next winter, they can check out Snow Island, which includes carnival rides, ice-skating, and 400-foot Parrot Mountain, North America's fastest snow-tubing hill!"

Margaritaville's Ultimate season passes include:

Summer

Free admission to the Water Park

Fast Passes for water slides

Unlimited Zip Line rides

Free admission to Magical Night of Lights

Discounted food, beverages, guest passes, and lodging

Winter

Free all-access pass to Snow Island

Fast Passes for snow rides

Visit with Santa

Free admission to the Magical Night of Lights

Discounted food, beverages, guest passes, photos with Santa, and lodging

Kiser has been with Nautical Boat Club® for over a dozen years as the owner/operator of four Nashville-based locations – Elm Hill at Percy Priest Lake, Hendersonville at Old Hickory Lake, Smithville at Center Hill Lake, and Winchester at Tim's Ford Lake; but he's also a native Georgian thrilled to be coming home again! Lanier Islands members will receive reciprocal guest privileges to all Nautical Boat Club® locations nationwide, as well as unlimited boat use, access to a full fleet of fabulous boats, guaranteed reservations with an availability rate over 97%, complimentary use of water toys, and premium dockside valet service.

"Additionally, we're offering a special bonus for folks who act promptly," Kiser says. "The first 50 members at our new location will receive Charter Memberships – and will never have to pay an annual renewal or rejoin fee. And the first 20 will also receive a discounted membership fee!

"Now is the time to join Nautical Boat Club® - Lanier Islands," concludes Kiser. "We invite all Atlanta-area boating enthusiasts and busy families to call for a tour today; your lifestyle may be too demanding to add boat ownership, but you can still enjoy all the hassle-free fun of a Boating Country Club®! Our boats are shiny, the lake is gorgeous, and the weather's warming up. It's the perfect time to take a tour, get in as members, and get out on the water – today!"

For more information about Nautical Boat Club® - Lanier Islands, please visit https://nauticalboatclub.com/atlanta-georgia-lake-lanier-islands/.

For more information about Nautical Boat Club®, please visit http://www.NauticalBoatClub.com.

