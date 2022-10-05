NauticEd and MarineVerse Launch World's First Virtual Reality Sailing Course

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NauticEd, the world leader in on-the-water and online sailing training, today announced a partnership with MarineVerse, an Australian-based pioneer of virtual reality (VR) sailing simulation, to jointly offer the first-ever virtual reality sailing course incorporating VR gaming with sailing training techniques and programs.

The initial VR sailing course, "Self Mastery," was co-developed by the two companies and features sailing training that balances authenticity and entertainment in a fully immersive, virtual sailing experience.

NauticEd and MarineVerse logos together NauticEd and MarineVerse launched the first-ever virtual reality sailing course incorporating VR gaming with sailing training techniques and programs. Participants are transported onto a virtual but highly realistic yacht where they learn how to trim the sails and handle different points of sail. The VR experience immediately enables them to see the impact of their decisions on the boat's behavior.

The training puts players at the helm of a sailing yacht and helps them learn to trim the sails, manage boat speed, and navigate. The boat reacts to wind conditions and every decision made by the players, giving them instant feedback on how their actions impact boat behavior. Other more complex modules like docking and maneuvering within the marina, night sailing, and heavy weather are also in production for future accessibility.

"How do you make sailing less intimidating and open to more diverse types of sailors? How do sailors keep learning and continue to practice what they have already learned when they can't access the water? The answer is VR, and we believe it will be revolutionary for sailing education," said Grant Headifen, founder and global director of education for NauticEd. "As experienced sailors have known for thousands of years, competence requires theory knowledge, practical skills, and lots of experience. VR combines all aspects into a fluid, immersive and fun experience that pushes the boundaries of a user's imagination in a safe and non-intimidating training environment."

Greg Dziemidowicz, founder of MarineVerse, is equally excited about the partnership. "Sailing has always been about community for me," said Dziemidowicz. "With NauticEd we will make sailing instruction more affordable and accessible while inspiring, educating and entertaining a fast-growing community of sailors."

The virtual reality sailing course featuring the "Self Mastery" module is now accessible via the NauticEd website at https://www.nauticed.org/ or via the MarineVerse Cup app on Meta Quest at https://tinyurl.com/4v929x3f. The MarineVerse Cup app requires a Meta Quest VR headset which is available for purchase at the Quest Store at https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/.

To read the entire press release, please visit the following URL: https://www.nauticed.org/press.

About NauticEd

NauticEd is a fully recognized education and certification platform for sailing students combining online and on-the-water real instruction (and now VR). Since Grant Headifen founded NauticEd in 2008, students have taken over a quarter million sailing courses from its e-learning platform combined with on-the-water experience via partner sailing schools and instructors in 23 countries. NauticEd offers 24 online courses, an electronic logbook, a sailing resume building tool, and six ranks of certification – all integrated into NauticEd's proprietary platform. The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) recognize NauticEd as having met the established American National Standards. For more information, please visit www.nauticed.org .

About MarineVerse

Started in Melbourne, Australia in January 2016 MarineVerse is an international team of creatives and advocates for sailing and emergent technology. With a mission to inspire, train and connect sailors around the world as well as share the unique feeling of sailing with a global audience, MarineVerse launched MarineVerse Cup in 2022 to bring virtual reality sailing to standalone headsets. For more information, please visit www.marineverse.com .

Media Contact:

Joel Staley

4072429994

[email protected]

SOURCE NauticEd