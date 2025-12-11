Nauticus Robotics™ and Forum Energy Technologies Expand Subsea Autonomy Through a Manufacturing and Sales Agreement

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT, "Nauticus"), a leader in autonomous subsea robotics and intelligent software, today announced the signing of a Manufacturing and Sales Agreement with Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET, "FET"), a leading global provider of reliable, high-performance subsea and energy technology solutions, including work-class and observation class remotely operated vehicles.

Under the agreement, FET will lead the commercialization, manufacturing, and distribution of Nauticus' Olympic Arm™ electric manipulator system, while Nauticus continues to advance the robotics, autonomy, and intelligent control technologies that underpin next-generation subsea manipulation. The agreement brings together Nauticus' innovations in intelligent manipulation and subsea autonomy with FET's global manufacturing capability and reputation for delivering robust, field-ready, and innovative equipment.

"This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing subsea operations through all-electric technologies," said Neal Lux, CEO of FET. "With our shared development of the Olympic Arm™, we are expanding industry access to high-performance electric manipulation systems that improve reliability, reduce maintenance, and create a foundation for future intelligent control. Collaborating with Nauticus on this project provides another avenue for FET to develop differentiated technologies, grow profitable market share and successfully accomplish FET 2030."

The Nauticus ToolKITT™ autonomy platform – Nauticus' intelligent control software for underwater operations – successfully completed a commercial project on a Forum ROV off the U.S. Gulf Coast in mid-October 2025, exceeding operator expectations for performance and reliability. Building on this success, Nauticus is continuing to develop manipulator autonomy capabilities within Nauticus ToolKITT™, including perception-assisted control, dexterous manipulation behaviors, and supervised autonomous manipulation.

"The Manufacturing Agreement with FET represents an important milestone for Nauticus as we bring our intelligent manipulation technologies to the broader commercial market and advances a strategy of licensing our designs for more rapid market penetration and revenue," said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics™. "While FET brings world-class manufacturing and global reach, Nauticus contributes the autonomy and intelligent control layer that transforms how subsea manipulation and operations are performed. Together, we are enabling smarter, safer, and more efficient subsea work."

As part of the manufacturing effort, Nauticus and FET are combining their respective strengths – Nauticus' expertise in robotics, autonomy, and intelligent control with FET's long-standing capability in manufacturing reliable subsea equipment. Prior to full-scale commercial production, the teams will focus on refining the Olympic Arm™ design to enhance field serviceability and reduce mean time to failure, ensuring the system meets the rigorous reliability standards required across offshore operations.

The advancement of Nauticus ToolKITT™ manipulation autonomy marks the beginning of a broader roadmap for intelligent subsea intervention. Future releases will introduce additional capabilities such as perception-driven task automation, obstacle-aware maneuvers, and real-time decision-making for complex subsea environments – enhancing safety, reducing personnel requirements, and enabling new classes of subsea missions.

About Nauticus Robotics ™

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure. https://nauticusrobotics.com/

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global manufacturing company serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, FET provides value added solutions aimed at improving the safety, efficiency, and environmental impact of customers' operations. The company's highly engineered products include capital equipment and consumable products. FET's customers include oil and natural gas operators, land and offshore drilling contractors, oilfield service companies, pipeline and refinery operators, and renewable energy and new energy companies. FET is dual listed on the NYSE and NYSE Texas stock exchanges. FET 2030 is Forum's long-term growth plan under which it aims to double its revenue and market share in key markets by 2030. https://f-e-t.com/

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"), and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the expected timing of product commercialization or new product releases; customer interest in Nauticus' products; estimated operating results and use of cash; and Nauticus' use of and needs for capital. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends," or "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Nauticus' management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Nauticus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Nauticus has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and that could cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated in the forward-looking statements made by the Company, in particular the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents filed from time to time with the SEC, including Nauticus' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The documents filed by Nauticus with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

