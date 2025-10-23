Nauticus Robotics Announces 2025 Florida Lake Testing Plans

The first Aquanaut robot was moved to the facility in October and is undergoing final checks before beginning operations. The Aquanaut robot that was offshore for the 2025 summer season is scheduled to be moved to the facility once it completes its post-offshore assessment at Nauticus' Louisiana facility. Nauticus plans to use both robots for lake testing throughout the fall and winter months.

The testing objectives are designed to create new market opportunities for both the untethered Aquanaut robots and Nauticus ToolKITT™ software. Below are the target market opportunities.

Leak Detection Services – Validates a high-demand application for subsea integrity and environmental monitoring, opening recurring offshore service revenue.

– Validates a high-demand application for subsea integrity and environmental monitoring, opening recurring offshore service revenue. 3D Digital Twin Solutions – Enables entry into the fast-growing digital twin and remote asset management market, creating data-as-a-service opportunities.

– Enables entry into the fast-growing digital twin and remote asset management market, creating data-as-a-service opportunities. Survey & Mapping Expansion – Proves versatility for inland, coastal, and renewable energy surveys, broadening market reach beyond oil and gas.

– Proves versatility for inland, coastal, and renewable energy surveys, broadening market reach beyond oil and gas. Autonomy Software Commercialization – Showcases licensable autonomy IP for autonomous robots and defense platforms, establishing scalable software revenue streams.

– Showcases licensable autonomy IP for autonomous robots and defense platforms, establishing scalable software revenue streams. Fleet Interoperability – Demonstrates multi-vehicle coordination with third-party uncrewed surface vehicles, positioning Nauticus for integrated autonomous fleet operations.

– Demonstrates multi-vehicle coordination with third-party uncrewed surface vehicles, positioning Nauticus for integrated autonomous fleet operations. Customer & Investor Validation – Accelerates adoption, builds trust, and strengthens sales and funding pipelines via live demonstrations.

John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics, stated, "The collaboration afforded us by AOS is expected to be a gamechanger. This top-notch facility and the team here provide us with a cost-effective method for testing not only our products but their interaction with other vehicles as well. This location provides the ideal spot to host customers so they can observe our progress before we go offshore again in 2026."

John Jacobson, CEO of AOS added, "We are excited to have both the Nauticus Robotics team and the Aquanaut here at our facility in Stuart, Florida. We are looking forward to a busy program of ongoing tests that will allow us to explore new ways of advancing the interoperability of multiple autonomous vehicles, with the Aquanaut system below the waterline and our line-up of USVs on the surface."

Nauticus also plans to begin assembling the third Aquanaut robot for use as an additional testing platform. Once ready, this robot is designated to move to the Stuart facility so the team can continue furthering Aquanaut and Nauticus ToolKITT capabilities. This will free up the first two Aquanauts to become fully dedicated to revenue generating contracts in 2026.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure. https://nauticusrobotics.com/

About Advanced Ocean Systems

Advanced Ocean Systems (AOS) provides turnkey, integrated systems solutions to the ocean industry across a comprehensive range of autonomous, automated, and remote systems, including a complete line of autonomous surface vessels (ASVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs), advanced deck systems, Autonomous Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS), as well as a complete line of traditional oceanographic, scientific and survey support systems. With decades of development, production, sale and rental of advanced ocean technologies, AOS through its Okeanus, SeaRobotics, and Ocean Specialists entities offers an unparalleled combination of capabilities, products and services through its Houston, TX, Stuart, FL and Houma, LA facilities. https://advancedoceansystems.com/

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"), and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the expected timing of product commercialization or new product releases; customer interest in Nauticus' products; estimated operating results and use of cash; and Nauticus' use of and needs for capital. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends," or "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Nauticus' management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Nauticus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Nauticus has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and that could cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated in the forward-looking statements made by the Company, in particular the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents filed from time to time with the SEC, including Nauticus' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The documents filed by Nauticus with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Nauticus Robotics, Inc.