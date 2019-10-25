Nautilus By Arlo Presents "Arlo Beach Club" In Celebration Of Art Basel

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautilus by Arlo today announced that it will host Arlo Beach Club during Miami Art Week from Dec. 3-7, 2019. The on-the-beach tent will feature luxe lounge decor, jungle-esque foliage and direct beach access, all working together to create an exquisite setting complementing Miami's innate panache. Renowned international nightlife trailblazer Up&Down is taking over the tent on a nightly basis, ushering in an electrifying lineup of DJs and celebrity hosts, with alluring late-night performance art curated by THE BOX . The venue will also house a myriad of art installations and pop-up experiences from sunrise to sunset.

In addition to Arlo Beach Club, Nautilus is presenting an exploration of inclusivity, diversity and individuality through the lens of art and performance. With a robust lineup of multidisciplinary immersive experiences, the hotel's spaces, including buzzing new nightlife destination, Blind Barber , will transform to open visitors' minds to new worlds, pushing boundaries and incubating a sense of community and acceptance. Paying homage to Arlo Hotels' welcoming and approachable ethos, Nautilus' Art Week installations will be a haven for creatives, wanderers and trendsetters, and a place for outsiders to become insiders.

"One of South Beach's original Art Deco icons, Nautilus has always had an insatiable urge to play the showman in all aspects of hospitality," said Foiz Ahmed, president of Quadrum Hospitality Group, owner of Arlo Hotels. "With Arlo at the helm, we're bringing an urban perspective to the storied destination, and inviting the global art scene descending upon Miami during Art Week to explore the dazzling exhibitions of art, performance and human intrigue we have in store."

As an official Art Basel hotel partner, the beachfront property is also extending 10% off its best available room rates. For event sponsorship and inquiries, please contact marketing@arlohotels.com .

About Nautilus by Arlo

Designed by father of Miami Modern architecture Morris Lapidus, Nautilus has inspired a sense of adventure and imagination in the city on the beach since it opened in 1950. Today, working with local chefs and global brands, curating stunning spaces and creative events-Nautilus by Arlo reimagines the essential South Beach experience for travelers and locals alike. For more information, visit https://www.arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach/ .

About THE BOX

THE BOX is the premier global destination for late night entertainment, internationally renowned for its award-winning design, exclusive clientele, extraordinary service, and innovative live theatrical productions. Over the past decade, THE BOX has realized a unique aesthetic blending variety, circus, and music with cultural and social commentary for audiences at its permanent homes in New York and London and on tour around the world from Monte Carlo to Moscow, Shanghai to Stockholm, Ibiza to Istanbul. This is THE BOX's fourth visit to Miami Art Basel.

About The Butter Group

Founded in 2002 by nightlife impresario Richie Akiva, The Butter Group holds a multi-million dollar portfolio of nightlife and hospitality properties, 1 OAK and Up&Down, and premier dining destinations, including Butter Restaurant and soon Davide. With a commitment to excellence, The Butter Group has strategically taken the brand beyond its New York City borders to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Tokyo, Dubai, the Maldive Islands, and with sights set on multiple European locations.

Following the success of 1 OAK, The Butter Group launched Up&Down which has since become the epicenter for all things in art, music & fashion in NYC. The two floor culturally and musically diverse nightlife environment features a high energy club atmosphere in its upstairs space with exclusive performances by some of today's most celebrated 'A' List Artists while downstairs offers an intimate setting with secret rooms, a private karaoke room and rock inspired pop-up showcases.

Akiva continues to push the envelope to create new experiences for his A-list guests and customers, many of whom he calls friends, while offering a "One of A Kind" experience.

About Blind Barber

Blind Barber has created a concept that goes well beyond cuts, shaves and cocktails, with the goal of bringing barbershop camaraderie back in style. Since the brand opened their first location in 2010 in New York's East Village, it has expanded to additional locations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami, quickly solidifying its position among the top brands in the grooming industry. With location-based experiences, an inspired product line and a credible voice, Blind Barber has won numerous accolades including being named one the country's top barbershops by Travel + Leisure magazine. In April 2018, Blind Barber announced that Bryce Harper, one of the most-watched professional baseball players in the world, had signed on as a partner in the company with his own signature line of grooming products to launch under the Blind Barber label. For more information, visit www.blindbarber.com .

