Nautilus Data Technologies Unveils EcoCore COOL: A Data Hall Cooling Distribution Unit Designed for AI-Driven Data Centers

Nautilus Data Technologies , a leader in sustainable infrastructure technology, announces the launch of EcoCore COOL, the only Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU) specifically designed to cool entire data halls, as opposed to traditional in-row systems. This revolutionary system is engineered to meet the high-performance demands of AI-driven data centers, offering a facility-wide solution for the most intensive computing environments.

Recognizing the need for efficiency not just in cooling but in deployment, Nautilus has built a strategic network of regional integrators to ensure rapid project timelines and seamless delivery. This approach helps data centers implement EcoCore COOL without the typical supply chain delays, further enhancing its value as an agile and scalable solution.

EcoCore COOL's innovative dual-loop system includes a closed loop for IT equipment cooling within the data hall and an open loop that can use any type of water for heat rejection. If connected to a natural body of water, the system operates with zero water consumption. Additionally, the system does not require chemicals or refrigerants, providing a more sustainable and efficient solution. This design helps data centers optimize performance while eliminating the need for traditional systems like CRAHs and CRACs, reducing capital expenses and freeing up valuable space.

Operating under vacuum, EcoCore COOL ensures zero risk of leaks, delivering unmatched reliability for mission-critical environments. Its flexibility stands out by supporting multiple liquid cooling methods—including direct-to-chip, immersion, and rear-door cooling—making it ideal for comprehensive, future-forward data hall cooling solutions.

"EcoCore COOL is more than just a cooling system; it's a forward-looking solution to meet the evolving demands of AI and high-performance computing," said Rob Pfleging, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies. "We're helping data centers reach their full potential while taking critical steps to safeguard natural resources."

EcoCore COOL marks a significant leap in sustainable technology for data centers, delivering high performance while upholding environmental responsibility.

About Nautilus Data Technologies:

Nautilus Data Technologies is an innovator in infrastructure technology, enabling all forms of liquid cooling through its patented EcoCore Infrastructure and EcoCore COOL, a data hall cooling distribution unit. These solutions support high-density AI and hyperscale deployments with zero water consumption, setting new standards for sustainability and efficiency. With a global reach and the support of regional integrators, Nautilus ensures enhanced operational reliability and sustainability in modern data centers. Explore our leadership in technology innovation at Nautilus Data Technologies .

