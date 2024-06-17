Nautilus Defense Makes World-Leading Advancement in Electronic Textile Technology

Rhode Island defense technology company is first to demonstrate direct die attach of chiplets to 2D textile networks at a 180µm pitch

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautilus Defense, a global leader in advanced textile-integrated systems, has demonstrated a critical advancement in the field of electronic textiles. Nautilus announced that it has successfully demonstrated the world's first direct die attach of chiplets to embroidered conductive yarns at a 180µm pitch, a space between yarns that is as thin as a single hair. This technological milestone is an important step toward the scalable manufacture of leading-edge sensor systems that look and feel like the fabrics people wear every day.

UVA-developed chiplet directly attached to 2D textile network at a 180µm pitch. (image courtesy of Nautilus Defense)

"Textiles are simultaneously one of the most ubiquitous, impactful, and unassuming technologies developed in human history. With support from IARPA and collaborations with private industry and higher education, Nautilus is advancing the state of the art in textile-integrated sensor systems," said Jim Owens, CEO of Nautilus Defense. "We are proud to be a pioneer in the rapidly evolving advanced textile industry. The technological advancements we are making at Nautilus will strengthen our national security, create new economic opportunities in our region, and accelerate strategic research initiatives across a range of industries."

Nautilus, through its participation in IARPA's Smart Electrically Powered and Networked Textile Systems (SMART ePANTS) initiative, is developing novel textile-electronics integration technologies that will enable the development and domestic manufacture of innovative products for national defense, medical, aerospace, and other applications. Nautilus has partnered in the SMART ePANTS program with industry and academic leaders including:

GE Aerospace

TRX Systems

Centeye

Anthro Energy

Arachne Labs

The University of Virginia

The University of Michigan

"Nautilus Defense's newest technology– developed right here in Rhode Island– is a testament to the state's longstanding leadership in manufacturing and textiles," said U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who convened the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network to guide growth of the state's textile industry in the twenty-first century. "I applaud the entire Nautilus team for their pioneering work to strengthen our nation's defense capabilities."

Nautilus was founded in 2013 and has grown to become a global leader in the development and production of advanced textile-integrated systems. The company is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island which is widely accepted as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and was one of the pioneering cities of America's textile industry.

About Nautilus Defense

Nautilus Defense was founded in 2013 in support of the NIWC-funded Indonesia Integrated Maritime Surveillance System (IMSS). Today, Nautilus is a world leader in the development and production of advanced textile-integrated systems. Our technologies enable the broad distribution and interconnection of electronics in textiles without detracting from their mechanical properties. We leverage these technologies to develop systems of immediate value to our customers while continuously advancing their readiness for manufacturing and use at scale.

About SMART ePANTS

SMART ePANTS is an advanced research program seeking to develop clothing with integrated audio, video, and geolocation sensor systems that feature the same stretchability, bendability, washability, and comfort of regular textiles. By weaving these devices directly into garments, Intelligence Community staff will be able to record information from their environment hands-free, without the need to wear uncomfortable, bulky, and rigid devices. As a result, personnel will have greater range of motion, thus improving their response time in challenging circumstances.

This research is based upon work supported in part by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), via N66001-23-C-4514.

Media Contact (For Nautilus Defense)

Mike Raia, Half Street Group

401.340.9425 I [email protected]

