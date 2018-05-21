Nautilus Medical Expands into Silicon Valley

BARRINGTON, Ill., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautilus Medical, creator of MatrixRay® and BebeVue®, the leading radiology image management platforms for professionals and patients, has opened new offices in Palo Alto, CA. The new office expansion will enable Nautilus Medical to accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse high-technology talent pool while strengthening existing partnerships with Google, Samsung and Breast We Can (an AI research project for better mammography detection). The new office space doubles the company footprint and supports Nautilus' growth strategy. Nautilus' recent release of ultra-secure image storage has bolstered their software portfolio to better serve new and existing customers. "Our growing relationship with Samsung and Google along with AI projects like Breast We Can, is creating accelerated growth which comes with new resource requirements, and the new offices will help accommodate those needs," said Nautilus CEO Tim Kelley. "The decision to expand our presence into Silicon Valley area was a logical step in our business growth strategy," continued Mr. Kelley.

Professionals using MatrixRay image management software from Nautilus Medical.

Google enabled Nautilus to offer secure image storage to Nautilus customers. "Security is the number one concern when it comes to managing and exchanging images, and Google gives our customers the best option for security and cost," said principal architect Marc DiDomenico. CFO Steve Austin added, "Samsung has been a great partner and we look forward to strengthening the relationship." Breast We Can will continue to utilize Nautilus for secure collection of mammography images from leading institutions committed to this crowdsourced project. The new offices will secure better communications with Nautilus partners in the valley.

Nautilus Medical creates exceptional radiology software and services, empowering patients, professionals and institutions. Nautilus radiology platform MatrixRay is utilized by more than 700 institutions including many of the top 50 medical centers (Cleveland Clinic, Shriners, Cedars-Sinai, Johns Hopkins, Barnes-Jewish, NY Presbyterian, and many University medical centers such as UPENN, UPMC, Arizona, Indiana, Northwestern, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Wisconsin and more. Over 1000 practitioners use MatrixRay and BebeVue in their practices to serve patients and support the surrounding healthcare communities.

