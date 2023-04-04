Nautilus Puzzles Partners with LA Times Festival of Books to Produce Limited Edition Jigsaw Puzzle

Nautilus Puzzles will debut at the LA Times Festival of Books with an exhibition of their heirloom quality jigsaw puzzles, including the limited edition LA Times Festival of Books puzzle.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles Manufacturer Nautilus Puzzles has partnered with the LA Times Festival of Books to produce a limited edition puzzle for the 28th staging of the event scheduled to take place on April 22 and 23 at the University of Southern California.

The LA Times Festival of Books Limited Edition Puzzle is created using the art from the festival's official poster, designed by the LA Times' Creative Director, Patrick Hruby. The 418-piece wooden jigsaw puzzle for adults features many Los Angeles and Mid-century modern-themed shaped, whimsy pieces that match the poster's artwork. When completed, the puzzle has dimensions of 15" x 11.5".

Like all the puzzles created by Nautilus Puzzles, the limited edition wooden jigsaw boasts unique craftsmanship that lasts for generations and is crafted from sustainably harvested premium-quality Finnish Birch, Archival Papers, and Soy-Based Ink.

Launched in 2018, Nautilus Puzzles specializes in Heirloom quality wooden jigsaw puzzles designed by a team of artists and puzzle enthusiasts. Many of the company's bestselling puzzles feature images from classic books like Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp, Tanglewood Tales, and more.

This is the first year Nautilus Puzzles will exhibit at the Festival of Books. Partner at the company, Mary O'Brien, said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Festival to offer a limited-edition puzzle of their gorgeous 2023 poster. Many of our wooden jigsaw puzzle customers are avid readers, and we look forward to meeting them at the event."

The LA Times Festival of Books limited edition puzzle is a signed, numbered, collectible item. Only 250 units were produced, and they will be available for purchase on Nautilus Puzzles' website and at the Festival of Books.

For further information about Nautilus Puzzles, visit: https://nautiluspuzzles.com

About Nautilus Puzzles

Nautilus Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles are creatively designed by a team of artists and jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts in California. The unique cuts in every puzzle reflect the imagination and mischievousness of our different designers, who throw in funky whimsical shapes, tricks and teasers to make each puzzle a challenging and entertaining experience.

Our figural "whimsy" pieces are inspired by the wooden puzzles cut by hand in Victorian times reflecting not just the subject of the image, but also capturing the mood and style of the artwork.

Nautilus Puzzles, cut using the latest laser technology, are fabricated from premium quality woods and inks, guaranteeing a durable heirloom product that is designed to be shared over generations.

Be advised: These puzzles may be habit-forming!

