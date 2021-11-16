Nauto Applauds U.S. Congress for Passing Infrastructure Legislation with Key Vehicle Safety Provisions, Including Study of Collision Warning Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto , a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, today commended the passage of the bipartisan legislation that calls for a rule that will set minimum performance standards requiring all vehicles sold in the U.S. to be equipped with collision-warning technology within five years.

Specifically, the Stay Aware for Everyone (SAFE) Act provision requires the Department of Transportation (DoT) to study how driver-monitoring systems can prevent driver distraction and curtail the ballooning problem of distracted driving which caused more collisions and fatalities on U.S. roads in 2020 than in any previous year. Passage of the bill will accelerate the study and implementation of advanced driver alert systems.

"Congratulations to the U.S. Congress for coming together to pass key legislation that will kickstart investment in driver safety and lend urgency to the issue of distracted driving instead of accepting nearly 40,000 deaths each year by not having this legislation in place," said Stefan Heck, CEO, Nauto. "More than 90% of collisions involve human error and most of that is distracted driving. With highly accurate AI technology that is designed to understand these risks in real-time, drivers can receive enough advanced warning to avoid a collision. Data, based on billions of AI-processed driving miles, has shown that the goal of safer roads is not a far off fantasy."

As the new bill becomes law, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an agency of the Department of Transportation (DOT), will be tasked with developing effective safety policy. Finding the balance between being predictive and providing timely warnings that allow for collision avoidance, while also providing an unintrusive driver experience that maximizes safety and privacy is a complex problem. Nauto's technology analyzes subtle indicators of distraction, drowsiness, cell phone use, and driver attention in the vehicle, combined with vehicle speed, acceleration, the surrounding vehicles and pedestrians to identify risks of collision. The system then sounds audible alerts only when needed to help prevent collisions.

Today, Nauto technology is being used by the world's top commercial fleets who often drive in high-risk urban areas. Nauto's AI has demonstrated its ability to deliver preventive warnings with 95-99% accuracy and can dramatically reduce risky driving behaviors in just a few weeks. Nauto's technology helps its fleet customers get closer to their vision of zero collisions.

Nauto is a leading provider of innovative advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology that improves the safety of commercial fleets today and the various levels of autonomous vehicles of tomorrow. Nauto's solutions combine predictive-AI technology, data science, and more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles to help predict and prevent collisions before they occur. This unique approach can improve driver performance and help reduce collision loss, providing rapid ROI while mitigating risk factors of greatest impact. Trusted by nearly 800 fleets worldwide, Nauto helps customers reduce up to 80% of collisions with predictive driver alerts.

