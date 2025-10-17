Nauto CEO Dr. Stefan Heck Named 2025 AutoTech Breakthrough "AutoTech CEO of the Year"

Third consecutive AutoTech Breakthrough Award win highlights Nauto's ongoing innovation in fleet safety and operations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto, Inc. , the leader in AI-powered fleet safety, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stefan Heck, has been honored as "AutoTech CEO of the Year" in the 2025 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards . The recognition underscores Nauto's continued leadership in applying AI and data-driven insights to help commercial fleets prevent collisions, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently.

This year's honor builds on Nauto's multi-year track record at the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. The company earned "Driver Safety Solution of the Year" in 2023 and "Fleet Management Innovator of the Year" in 2024, reflecting sustained innovation and measurable customer impact across safety and operations.

"This recognition reflects years of relentless innovation and partnership with our customers," said Dr. Stefan Heck, CEO of Nauto. "At Nauto, we believe the future of transportation safety lies in AI that doesn't just react to risk but predicts it and prevents it. Winning an AutoTech Breakthrough Award three years running reinforces the real-world impact of our mission: saving lives, protecting drivers, and delivering tangible value to fleets every single day."

AutoTech Breakthrough's annual awards program highlights excellence and innovation across the automotive and transportation technology landscape, evaluating leadership, products, and market performance from hundreds of submissions worldwide.

Nauto's platform analyzes risk signals inside and outside the vehicle within its AI dash cam to deliver predictive alerts that help drivers correct unsafe behaviors and avoid collisions, and help fleets lower claims, repair costs, and downtime. Organizations with delivery, logistics, field service, and passenger transport fleets rely on Nauto to accelerate safety outcomes, streamline coaching, and strengthen compliance, without compromising driver privacy.

To learn more about Nauto and its solution, please visit: https://www.nauto.com/

About Nauto, Inc.

Nauto, Inc. is a leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial fleets. Nauto simplifies day-to-day operations by consolidating driver and fleet safety, risk, and core telematics in a driver-friendly platform. Nauto's real-time safety solution with multi-risk fusion, built upon more than 6 billion AI-processed driving miles, delivers superior loss reduction outcomes, and provides advanced pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorcyclist detection and collision alerting. With Nauto, fleets are able to foster a culture of performance excellence as demonstrated by reduced collisions, costs, risk, and driver training and churn. Nauto is trusted by over 1,000 fleets worldwide and customers across multiple industry verticals have seen up to an 80% collision reduction.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

