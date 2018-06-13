NAV for Bluerock's Total Income+ Real Estate Fund A-Shares Eclipses $30 Per Share Mark Reflecting 20% Appreciation Since Inception

"In addition to paying consistent, tax-efficient distributions, totaling more than $7.42/share since inception, TI+ has delivered appreciation along with industry-leading performance in risk-adjusted returns, a key data point to measure both total return and volatility," reported Jeffrey Schwaber, Chief Executive Officer of Bluerock Capital Markets.1

TI+ has delivered risk adjusted returns (as measured by the Sharpe Ratio) of nearly four times higher than leading stock, bond, and REIT indexes2. From its inception through May 2018, TI+ has generated total annualized returns of 8.21%, with lower volatility and lower correlation to the broader markets2, and has paid 18 consecutive distributions at the current annualized rate of 5.25%*. Trailing year through March 2018, 2017 and 2016, TI+ generated the highest risk-adjusted return (as measured by the Sharpe Ratio) among all 1,200+ global open-end, closed-end, and exchange traded real estate funds in the Morningstar universe1.

TI+ provides an opportunity for individuals to invest in institutional real estate alongside some of the nation's leading institutions, in a portfolio of nearly 2,900 Class-A properties throughout the U.S. and more than $165 billion in underlying real estate value.

The fund utilizes its partnership with Mercer Investment Management, Inc. to select top-rated institutional private real estate managers, including AEW, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Principal, Prudential, Clarion Partners, J.P. Morgan, Invesco and RREEF, among others. Mercer is the world's leading advisor to endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices globally, with over 3,300 clients worldwide, and $11 trillion in assets under advisement.

About Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

TI+ offers individual investors access to a portfolio of institutional real estate securities managed by top-ranked fund managers. The fund seeks to provide a comprehensive real estate holding designed to provide a combination of current income, capital preservation, long-term capital appreciation and enhanced portfolio diversification with low to moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets.

TI+ is widely available through the independent broker-dealer network, registered investment advisors, and on numerous platforms including TD Ameritrade, Schwab, and Fidelity. The minimum investment in the fund is $2,500 ($1,000 for retirement plans) for Class A and Class C shares. Please visit the fund's website for details at www.bluerockfunds.com.

1 Morningstar Direct, annualized geometric Sharpe Ratio, based on daily data from 2016-2018. Using Morningstar data compiled by Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC, TIPRX received the highest Sharpe Ratio among 1,200+ open end, closed end, and exchange traded funds in the global real estate sector equity category for the two year plus period ending 12/31/16, 12/31/17, and 3/31/2018. TIPRX A Shares; no load. Sharpe Ratio is only one form of performance measure. The Sharpe Ratio would have been lower if the calculation reflected the load.

2 Indexes with respective Standard Deviations and Sharpe Ratios (inception through 3/31/2018): Stocks: S&P 500, 14.92%, 1.40; Bonds: Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, 3.76%, 0.54; REITs: MSCI U.S. REIT Index, 17.60%, 0.58; TI+ Fund: 1.96%, 5.88. TI+ Correlations (inception through 3/31/2018): Stocks: S&P 500, 0.33; Bonds: Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, 0.13; MSCI U.S. REIT Index, 0.48.

TI+ A Share Fund Performance



Performance through 3.31.2018 Performance Through

5.31.2018 One Year as of

3.31.2018 Five Years as of

3.31.2018 Since Inception

Through

3.31.20182 Inception through

5.31.2018 TI+ Fund

Class A 7.72% 8.04% 8.15% 8.21% TI+ Class A¹

with Max

Sales Charge 1.54% 6.77% 6.97% 7.07% 1 The maximum sales charge for the Class A shares is 5.75%. Investors may be eligible for a reduction in sales charges. 2 Inception date of the fund is October 22, 2012.

The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month end, please call toll-free 1-888-459-1059. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The total annual fund operating expense ratio, gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursements, is 2.38% for Class A, 3.12% for Class C, 2.15% for Class I, and 2.69% for Class L. The Fund's investment adviser has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the fund, at least until January 31, 2019 for Class A, C, I and L shares, to ensure that the net annual fund operating expenses will not exceed 1.95% for Class A, 2.70% for Class C and 1.70% for Class I, and 2.20% for Class L, per annum of the Fund's average daily net assets attributable to Class A, Class C, Class I, and Class L shares, respectively, subject to possible recoupment from the Fund in future years. Please review the Fund's Prospectus for more detail on the expense waiver. A Fund's performance, especially for very short periods of time, should not be the sole factor in making your investment decisions. Fund performance and distributions are presented net of fees.

The Total Income+ Real Estate Fund invests the majority of its assets in institutional private equity real estate securities that are generally available only to institutional investors capable of meeting the multi-million dollar minimum investment criteria. As of the end of the second quarter, the value of the underlying real estate held by the securities in which the Fund is invested exceeded $165 billion, including investments managed by AEW, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Principal, Prudential, Clarion Partners, J.P. Morgan, Invesco and RREEF, among others. The minimum investment in the Fund is $2,500 ($1,000 for retirement plans) for Class A, C, and L shares.

For copies of TI+ public company filings, please visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.bluerockfunds.com.

Investing in the Total Income+ Real Estate Fund involves risks, including the loss of principal. The Fund intends to make investments in multiple real estate securities that may subject the Fund to additional fees and expenses, including management and performance fees, which could negatively affect returns and could expose the Fund to additional risk, including lack of control, as further described in the prospectus. The Fund's distribution policy is to make quarterly distributions to shareholders. The level of quarterly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and this distribution policy is subject to change. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. A portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings, primarily Real Estate Investment Trusts. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of each year. Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. There can be no assurance that any investment will be effective in achieving the Fund's investment objectives, delivering positive returns or avoiding losses.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Total Income+ Real Estate Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained online at www.bluerockfunds.com. The Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is distributed by ALPS, Inc. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC is not affiliated with ALPS, Inc.

* The Fund's distribution policy is to make quarterly distributions to shareholders. The level of quarterly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed. However, this distribution policy is subject to change. The Fund's distribution amounts were calculated based on the ordinary income received from the underlying investments, including short-term capital gains realized from the disposition of such investments. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. A portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings, primarily Real Estate Investment Trusts. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of the year. Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates.

Definitions:

MSCI US REIT Index (Public REITs): A free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index comprised of equity REITs that are included in the MSCI US Investable Market 2500 Index, with the exception of specialty equity REITs that do not generate a majority of their revenue and income from real estate rental and leasing operations. The index represents approximately 85% of the US REIT universe (www.msci.com). Returns shown are for informational purposes and do not reflect those of the Fund. You cannot invest directly in an index and unmanaged indices do not reflect fees, expenses or sales charges. Risks include rising interest rates or other economic factors that may negatively affect the value of the underlying real estate.

S&P 500: An index of 500 stocks chosen for market size, liquidity and industry grouping, among other factors. The S&P 500 is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large cap universe (Investopedia).

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index: A broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM pass-throughs), ABS and CMBS (agency and non-agency). Provided the necessary inclusion rules are met, US Aggregate eligible securities also contribute to the multi-currency Global Aggregate Index and the US Universal Index, which includes high yield and emerging markets debt. Risks include rising interest rates or other economic factors that may negatively affect the value of the underlying bonds.

Sharpe Ratio: Measurement of the risk-adjusted performance. The annualized Sharpe ratio is calculated by subtracting the annualized risk-free rate - (3-month Treasury Bill) - from the annualized rate of return for a portfolio and dividing the result by the annualized standard deviation of the portfolio returns. You cannot invest directly in an index. Benchmark performance should not be considered reflective of Fund performance.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nav-for-bluerocks-total-income-real-estate-fund-a-shares-eclipses-30-per-share-mark-reflecting-20-appreciation-since-inception-300665331.html

SOURCE Bluerock's Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

