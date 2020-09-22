Nav Launches Enhanced, Intelligent Platform to Secure Better Financing for Small Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav, the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, today announced the launch of an enhanced platform. With the addition of real-time business data analysis and bank account connectivity, an expanded team of expert Funding Managers, and streamlined, dynamic UX, the platform facilitates a simpler, more personalized financing experience from start to finish.

The new capabilities are designed to bolster the company's intelligent machine learning technology. The platform analyzes customers' business cash flow, credit data, behavioral data, and more to identify the best financing offers for their needs. Combined with the hands-on guidance of the newly-expanded Funding Manager team, Nav brings expertise and confidence to every step of a business owner's financing journey.

"American business owners are intimately familiar with the difficulties of accessing capital. It's a pervasive problem that's now under a national microscope in light of the Paycheck Protection Program and unstable COVID-19 economy," said Greg Ott, Nav CEO. "The launch of today's enhanced experience is designed to give every small business owner personalized expertise that makes securing financing not just faster and simpler, but also tailored to their unique situation."

New and expanded features include:

Real-Time Business Data Analysis

Small business revenues are constantly changing and increasingly essential for lenders. Nav's bank account connection pulls in business owners' revenues in real time, optimizing and unlocking new financing recommendations to create the most up-to-date overview of their funding opportunities on any given day.

Dynamic Financing Profiles

Instead of filling out dozens of online forms, giving data to multiple lenders and hoping for a call, Nav customers take less than a minute to complete their financing profile and unlock personalized funding matches based on their real data so they can focus on their business. A new look and feel combined with data-driven personalized insights drive this improved experience.

Full-Service Funding Manager Team



Applying for financing shouldn't be complicated. Nav's expanded team of Funding Managers help business owners complete their full financing journey. Nav's platform enhancements identify business owners who could benefit most from the guidance of a dedicated Funding Manager and matches them instantly.

These enhancements are available today directly to small businesses on Nav.com and available to enterprise partners via APIs or hosted solutions. For more information about leveraging Nav's Embeddable Financing Marketplace and Services learn more here .

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards . The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com .

