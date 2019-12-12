Nav Named a Best Company to Work For By Utah Business Magazine

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nav , a Draper-based fintech company that matches business owners with their best financing options for free, announced that Utah Business magazine named it one of Utah's "2019 Best Companies to Work For." Nav was honored in the Medium Business category during the Utah Business Best Companies To Work For awards banquet at the Grand America on December 10. This recognition follows Nav's inclusion on Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplaces 2019, ranking on the 2019 Fast 50 List of Utah's Fastest-Growing Companies , third consecutive inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

"Being named a best company to work for is a great honor as a large component of the recognition is based on anonymous, employee-provided feedback about the perks and benefits we provide," shared Maggie Kruse, Vice President of People & Culture at Nav. "Without our dedicated and hard-working team members, we wouldn't be here, so it's important for us to know that we're making them happy. We look forward to continuing offering top-notch benefits and expanding our offerings as our team grows and needs and wants change."

Part of the application process involved surveying Nav employees. Findings from the survey indicated favorite perks among employees include: unlimited PTO, paid parental leave, company equity, gender parity, flexible schedules, remote working opportunities, catered lunches, pet insurance, onsite dental visits, flu shots and mental health benefits.

For more than 30 years, Utah Business has been the state's leading source of business news and information. All of the companies that participate in the Utah Business "Best Companies to Work For" program go through a rigorous examination of workplace elements such as benefits and pay, fairness and opportunities, corporate culture, internal communication and employee pride.

In 2020, Nav will be opening a new headquarters to accommodate for an expected increase in headcount. Today, Nav employees approximately 150 employees nationwide. To learn about career opportunities at Nav, visit Nav.com/careers .

About Nav

Nav is a free site and app that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav gives free access to personal and business credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus including Experian, Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax and TransUnion, and hosts a robust marketplace with more than 100 business financing products including loans and credit cards. The marketplace uses a unique, lender-neutral approach to help business owners find the best financing options for their needs. Nav services related to credit card and alternative financing recommendations may not be available in all states. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. The company has offices in Silicon Valley and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit Nav.com

