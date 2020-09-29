Nav Named One of Utah's Fastest-Growing Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, today announces its inclusion on the Utah Business Fast 50 list for the second year in a row. The list recognizes "entrepreneurial spirit, innovative business tactics and skyrocketing revenue growth" of Utah companies that have been in business for two years or more. Nav jumped several spots in this year's ranking, earning the No. 32 spot in 2020 versus No. 39 in 2019.

This recognition comes on the heels of another prestigious award. Last month, Nav appeared on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, marking the company's fourth consecutive inclusion.

"I credit Nav's continued growth and success to our talented team and the ability to solve a complex problem—getting financing for small businesses—with innovative, intelligent solutions," shared Greg Ott, Nav CEO. "We keep pushing the boundaries of innovation so we can connect more business owners to the financing they need. We're excited to see our drive to better serve our customers take our business to the next level as well."

Since its inception in 2012, Nav's platform has helped more than 1.4 million small business owners quickly match to business financing products from top-tier traditional and alternative lenders based on their real business data. By signing up for a free Nav account , business owners receive personalized financing and credit card recommendations based on what they're most likely to qualify for.

With its sights set on further growth, Nav is hiring. Learn more about open positions and life at Nav on the company's careers page .

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com .

