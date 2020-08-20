Nav Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List for Fourth Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, has earned the rank of No. 1035 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year growth rate of 447%. This year's recognition marks Nav's fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list.

"Nav is focused on creating a data-driven platform that helps small business owners get the money they need quicker and easier than ever before. Coupling our innovative digital experience with a customer-first approach has driven our inclusion on the exclusive Inc. 5000 list for the last four years," shared Nav's CEO Greg Ott.

Since its inception in 2012, Nav's platform has helped more than 1.4 million small business owners quickly match to business financing products from top-tier traditional and alternative lenders based on their real business data.

"The financial challenges and changes that small businesses have had to face in the last few months have energized our team to push even harder toward needed solutions aligned to our mission of decreasing the death rate of small businesses," said Ott. "Nav is constantly working on new features and product enhancements to help even more small businesses make informed financial decisions. We are excited about the new innovations on the horizon."

By signing up for a free Nav account , business owners not only receive personalized financing and credit card recommendations, they get free access to their credit reports from major consumer and commercial credit bureaus. In 2019, Nav announced an innovative tradeline reporting feature to select paid plans to help small business owners boost their business credit scores , giving an easy solution to developing a strong business credit profile that alternative and traditional lenders can trust and finance.

Jason Holmers, owner of Oxsome Web Services , a fast-growing website marketing company, used Nav to understand his options based on his credit profile, and then leveraged Nav's platform to obtain a six-figure SBA loan to grow his business.

"I tried getting financing a few years ago and found the experience frustrating — I couldn't find any offers that made sense for my business. Signing up for Nav was a great decision for me. The platform is really slick, easy to use and quickly matched me to my best financing options. Not only was I able to get a $200,000 SBA loan that has favorable rates and payment terms, but the money was deposited in my account quickly with very little effort on my part. Nav is a time-saver for busy business owners," shared Holmers.

In total, Nav has facilitated access to more than $100 million in business financing, not including the capital it assisted with during the Paycheck Protection Program.

More information about Nav is available at Nav.com .

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com .

