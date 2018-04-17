NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC Launches Complimentary, 200-Plus Page Private Equity Benchmarking Report

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC ("NAV"), a leading valuation firm dedicated to the alternative investment industry, launched its inaugural Fund Benchmarking Report yesterday. The NAV Fund Benchmarking Report presents over 90 pages covering market commentary and analysis of industry trends. The Report also contains an additional 125 pages of multi-year data points in Appendix A. Appendix A is a comprehensive financial statement and valuation analysis of the public-traded private equity industry.

NAV President Justin Kuczmarski noted that "the wealth of private equity information in the NAV Fund Benchmarking Report raises the bar for private equity data and analytics."

"NAV believes private equity funds of all sizes and strategies can utilize our size-adjusted data to benchmark their performance against leading firms."

Kuczmarski also emphasized that the NAV Fund Benchmarking Report will be complimentary and include a mid-year 2018 update. The inaugural Report focuses on private equity financial information from the last five years ending Dec. 31, 2017.

For more information or to discuss media inquiries, please contact NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC below. Please visit http://www.NAVBenchmark.com to download the free NAV Fund Benchmarking Report.

About NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC

NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC is a multidisciplinary professional services firm specializing in investment valuation and corporate advisory.

Building upon the record and expertise of President Justin Kuczmarski, MBA, CPA, CVA, CEIV, ABV, CIRA within investment valuation, forensic services, and M&A investment banking, our team strives to deliver leading services in a timely and client-focused fashion. We leverage our diverse backgrounds to analyze engagements from various vantage points.

Before founding NAV, Mr. Kuczmarski served as an NYC Practice Leader in Financial Advisory Services for a top 10 accounting and advisory firm. He also has senior M&A investment banking experience as a Valuation Practice Leader for a leading M&A boutique bank.

A graduate of Princeton University and Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, Mr. Kuczmarski holds six certifications in public accounting, bankruptcy, corporate finance, and investment valuation.

Contact Info:

NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC

125 Maiden Lane – Suite 5C

New York, NY 10038

Main Line: (212) 418-1234

Email: Media@NAV.Fund

Website: http://www.NAVvaluation.com

