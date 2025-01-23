Nav Welcomes Grace Liu as Chief Financial Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nav , the leading credit and financial health platform for small businesses, announced that the company has added Grace Liu as its Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Liu will lead Nav's finance, data, legal, and compliance teams.

"The skill set that Grace brings to Nav will be invaluable as we move forward," shared Levi King, Nav CEO, Co-founder, and Chairman of the Board. "Grace's expertise in strategic planning, financial management, mergers and acquisitions, and navigating complex transitions is exactly what Nav needs right now, and I'm excited to have her onboard and leading teams."

In her last role, Liu served as the CFO of Tango where she spearheaded the company's financial transformation, improved profitability and ultimately led a successful exit for the organization. Prior to that, Liu held prominent finance leadership positions at Afterpay, Lending Club and Applied Materials.

"Nav is incredibly unique in the small business financial ecosystem, having firmly placed its footing at the intersection of innovation and an inspiring mission — helping small business owners succeed," shared Liu. "I am excited to join Nav's team and work alongside many extraordinarily smart individuals. I look forward to contributing my expertise, crafting strategies that drive both immediate results and sustainable growth for the business."

Since 2013, Nav has been on a mission to give every small business owner the chance to succeed, providing a dedicated space for building and managing business and personal credit, tracking cash flow patterns, and understanding financing options before filling out an application. As of the end of 2024, more than 2.4 million small business owners have trusted the company with improving their financial health.

Liu holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Bates College. Outside of her professional accomplishments, Liu focuses on her passions for mentorship and community building. She is a founding member of Fsuite, a peer community for CFOs to share knowledge and best practices. Additionally, she serves on the board of VIA Global Health, a leading global enterprise dedicated to improving healthcare access in underserved communities.

Liu joins the company's executive leadership team, which includes: Levi King, CEO, Co-founder & Chairman of the Board; Gian Perrone, Chief Technology Officer; Landon Pearson, Chief People Officer; Mac Cormier, SVP Product & Design; Joel Jensen, VP of Marketing; Andy Anderson, VP of Finance; Rebecca Sandberger, GC & VP of Legal and Compliance; and James Rauen, VP of Data.

