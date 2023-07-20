Nava Benefits Expands Southern California Presence

Chris Caffey and Geoff Sheffield bring extensive employee benefits and brokerage experience to Nava's fast-growing team

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits , a modern benefits brokerage focused on making great benefits easy for mid-sized employers, today announced that benefits strategy experts Chris Caffey and Geoff Sheffield have joined the Partner team. Their dual appointment expands Nava's presence in Southern California and reinforces the brokerage's commitment to streamlining the benefits experience for employers of all sizes. Chris and Geoff will leverage their benefits and healthcare expertise to lower the cost of care for employers, remove complexity in benefits administration for HR leaders and reduce friction in the healthcare journey for employees.

Bryan Davis, National Practice Leader at Nava said: "We're excited that Chris and Geoff have joined the Nava team. Since our early conversations, it was clear to me that Nava would be the perfect place for them to level up their expertise and support their continued growth." He continued: "Chris brings an incredible dedication to serving clients, a track record of delivering outstanding results, and a shared mission to make a difference for his clients and their members. Geoff consistently impresses with his innovative approach, strong client relationships, and proven growth as a broker. With such exceptional talent on board, we're more motivated than ever to tackle the challenge of fixing healthcare."

Chris joins Nava from Namely, where he served as Team Lead of Benefit Sales. Throughout his 20+ year career in employee benefits, which included roles at McGriff Insurance Services, Mercer, and Filice Insurance, Chris has partnered with HR to design cutting-edge benefits plans that meet the needs of employees and align with organizational objectives. With his extensive knowledge of the insurance industry and background in client service, Chris understands the unique needs and expectations of HR leaders and can serve as their trusted advisor, guiding them through the process of selecting the right programs for their needs.

"I am thrilled to join a team that shares my passion for delivering exceptional client service to growing companies. It's inspiring to see how Nava Benefits not only prioritizes the well-being of their employees, but also ensures their clients feel that positive impact," shared Chris Caffey. He continued: "The broker industry is overdue for transformation; I am eager to join Nava in deploying cutting-edge technology to provide a more cost-effective and easier-to-manage benefits solution for our clients. Being part of a brokerage with a mission focused on fixing healthcare aligns perfectly with my values and aspirations."

Geoff Sheffield joins Nava with 15 years of expertise in employee benefits. Leveraging his experience from roles at Crest Insurance Group, C3 Insurance, and Marsh & McLennan Agency, Geoff brings clients a wealth of experience solving the benefits challenges of employers of all sizes. Throughout his career, Geoff has been dedicated to helping employers navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry, specializing in identifying innovative solutions and alternative methodologies tailored to the specific requirements of mid-size companies. With extensive knowledge of funding options and comprehensive well-being programs, Geoff ensures that organizations receive white-glove support for their unique health insurance needs.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of this amazing team that is dedicated to pushing the boundaries and finding innovative solutions in the field of employee benefits. At Nava, collaboration is key, and it creates a vibrant environment that is full of creativity and ambition to challenge the status quo of how traditional brokerages serve employers," said Geoff Sheffield. He continued: "Our collective goal is to make a difference in healthcare. With our talented team and modern approach to employee benefits, we will achieve remarkable outcomes for midsize employers nationwide."

These appointments come on the heels of Nava's acquisition of NBG last week, a milestone in the company's mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans. Earlier this year, Nava announced the launch of its member experience offering , anchored by the launch of the Nava Benefits App, which simplifies the key aspects of the employee benefits journey.

Nava is the industry's only benefits brokerage to fuse innovative technology and benefits expertise to make great benefits easy for growing businesses. Through delivering a better renewal strategy, benefits back-office support, and modern member support, employers turn to Nava to lower costs, delight employees, and augment HR teams. Driven by a mission to fix healthcare, Nava is proud to be a recipient of Inc's Best Workplaces 2022 . For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com .

