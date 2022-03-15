Nava Benefits Launches Search Engine For Modern Benefits Discovery

More than 155 million Americans get benefits, including healthcare, through their employer. But with employers as a primary distribution channel for benefits, what's less certain is how many Americans are able to access new wave, digital-first benefits, which are often proven to reduce out-of-pocket spend and improve outcomes. Employers are overwhelmed by the sheer number of benefit options available, and lack the reliable information they need to evaluate and implement them across the organization. As a result, HR leaders are often searching Google, sorting through plans written in code or having fragmented conversations with peers through text messages, Slack, or online forums. HR pros turn to peers because traditional benefits brokers may be incentivized to steer employers to legacy benefits vendors or those they have long-standing relationships with.

Within the Nava Benefits Search Engine , employers can browse benefit categories, like "mental health" or "fertility", or search for a specific vendor. Users will find detailed vendor information, unbiased reviews from other HR leaders, and benchmarking data to help them understand which benefits similar companies offer to their employees. Together, these tools allow HR professionals to search, compare, and get pricing for any vendor with speed, ease, and freedom from sales-pressure.

"Employers are facing intense labor market pressure to stay competitive with their benefits, and the stakes have never been higher. But for too long, they have struggled to figure out which benefits they should offer, which vendors they should consider, and how much these benefits will cost," said Brandon Weber, Nava's Co-Founder and CEO. " That changes today with the Nava Benefits Search Engine."

"It's easy to be overwhelmed with all of the vendors in the benefits space," said Lexi Clarke, Senior Director of People at Payscale. "Until now HR leaders have had to run a quick Google search, ask their broker, or contact a colleague for vendor recommendations, but there was still uncertainty around what was the best option for their company and employees. Having a self-service resource like Nava's Benefits Search Engine that allows users a transparent view of what's available and how it stacks up to competitors' offerings is huge for the HR community and provides another layer of education to drive conversations internally and with our brokers."

For benefits providers, the Nava Benefits Search Engine allows them to tell their story directly to the market, without relying on third parties to represent the nuance of their offering. The community is free for any benefits provider to join. To preserve trust and transparency in the marketplace, there are no sponsored or premium placements that would allow for vendors to buy their way to the top of a category.

"As a leading healthcare navigation provider, Rightway has an up-close view into the challenges HR leaders face everyday. Benefits decision-making can be incredibly overwhelming, complex, and time-consuming, and Nava's Benefits Search Engine eases that burden." said Kara Kubarych, VP of Partnerships at Rightway. "We are thrilled to see this transparent resource launch, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on HR leaders and the employees they serve."

Nava Benefits is a modern benefits brokerage on a mission to fix healthcare, one benefits plan at a time. Nava was founded with a mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 49% who receive insurance through their employers. By partnering with healthcare and benefits advisors from the country's largest companies, Nava packages their insights, tools, and best practices into a scalable, unified service offering that has helped smaller employers save 8-22% on their benefits plans. For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com.

