Nava Benefits Named to the New York Digital Health 100 by Digital Health New York (DHNY)

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits today announced that it has been named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report which takes an in-depth look at the investment trends, opportunities and challenges in the digital health sector.

"We're thrilled to be named to the New York Digital Health 100" stated Brandon Weber, CEO and co-founder of Nava Benefits. At Nava we're on a mission to bring high quality affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 160M who rely on employer sponsored healthcare. To fix the broken status quo in this country, we need to reimagine how employees are supported in navigating their benefits and the healthcare system. This award is recognition that we're making progress on that vision."

71% of HR teams say their employees underutilize their benefits and see this as a critical problem to solve. Nava launched its Nava Benefits App last year to address this problem by providing employees with a single hub for their insurance ID cards, company benefits, and on demand expert support when they need it. Today, tens of thousands of employees utilize the app to navigate their benefits and get their questions answered, giving Nava member support a 92% average member satisfaction score.

Nava has also doubled down on its efforts to hold health insurers accountable to HR teams. In January, Nava launched a capability designed to catch enrollment errors, mistakes which cost employers billions of dollars annually while leaving some employees uninsured. To date, 90% of carrier bills that Nava has analyzed contain at least one material financial error. Over the coming year, Nava plans to roll out additional innovations to make it even easier for employees to access and utilize their benefits.

"2024 marks the fifth year of the New York Digital Health 100 and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has significantly grown and evolved," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. "We are proud to recognize these exceptional organizations and commend them for their ongoing commitment to innovation, transformation and the role they play in driving healthcare forward."

About Nava Benefits

Nava is one of the fastest growing benefits brokerages in America and the first to fuse innovative technology with deep benefits expertise to make great benefits easy for growing businesses. Through delivering a better renewal strategy, benefits back-office support, and modern member support, employers turn to Nava to lower costs, delight employees, and augment HR teams. Driven by a mission to fix healthcare, Nava is proud to be recognized as part of Inc's Power Partner 2023 list. For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, we seek to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Our flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 10 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

