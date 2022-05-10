Nava Benefits Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Modern Benefits Brokerage with an Intentional, Remote-First Team Attributes Growth to Company Mission and Employee Culture

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"Being recognized as one of Inc's Best Workplaces is a tremendous honor for any ambitious, fast-growing company, let alone one that's remote-first," said Nava CEO Brandon Weber. "I credit our success to the dedication and perseverance of our entire team as we work together to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all Americans. We're highly intentional about building a mission-driven organization that enables our people to do their best work from anywhere, while remaining deeply connected as a team. We're constantly working to level up how we work with, learn from, and celebrate one another, and will continue to do so as we scale."

Nava's goal is to fix a broken healthcare system by replicating the buying approach of America's biggest employers to bring benefit innovation downstream, to employers of any size. Its modern benefits brokerage model enables small to mid-sized employers to save up to 20% on their plans, without reducing benefits offered to their employees. Earlier this year, the company launched its Nava Benefits Search Engine , a free resource for all employers to search hundreds of providers across 28 categories including telehealth, mental health and addiction. HR leaders can read unbiased reviews and access transparent pricing with the Search Engine. In the past year, Nava has tripled its team and maintained a 94% employee retention rate since inception.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Nava Benefits

Nava Benefits is a modern benefits brokerage on a mission to fix healthcare, one benefits plan at a time. Nava was founded with a mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 49% who receive insurance through their employers. By partnering with healthcare and benefits leaders from the country's largest companies, Nava packages their insights, tools, and best practices into a scalable, unified service offering that has helped smaller employers save 8-22% on their benefits plans. For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Dreisinger

HermesPR

[email protected]

(805) 360-4421

SOURCE Nava Benefits