Nava releases 2025 Public Benefit Report: Building long-term momentum for effective government services

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Public Benefit Corporation (Nava PBC) today announced the publication of its 2025 Public Benefit Report, Building long-term momentum for effective government services. The annual report highlights Nava's growing role in helping federal and state agencies deliver modern, resilient, and future-proof digital services that support millions of people across the country.

"Our scale and breadth of experience across programs is enabling us to break the cycle of wasteful government spending and failed delivery," said Sha Hwang, Nava's Chief Operating Officer and co-founder. "The subtext of this year's Public Benefit Report is about using this moment as an opportunity to shed old habits so we can deliver change that's truly transformative."

This year's report is themed around building durable outcomes. This message is prudent, as trust in public institutions continues to decline and new federal legislation is requiring states to rapidly modernize technology systems, leaving room for legacy vendors to lock agencies into costly, ineffective proprietary technology. Nava is demonstrating there's a different path forward — prioritizing sustainability, transparency, and human impact over short-term fixes.

The report showcases several examples of how Nava is delivering on that promise. This year, Nava:

Partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to modernize Grants.gov, a platform that connects grant seekers with more than $300 billion in public funding annually. Nava is using open-source technology to help the agency avoid vendor lock-in, improve transparency, and deliver a better experience for users.





to modernize Grants.gov, a platform that connects grant seekers with more than $300 billion in public funding annually. Nava is using open-source technology to help the agency avoid vendor lock-in, improve transparency, and deliver a better experience for users. Continued multi-year research and collaboration with states on shared technology and funding models, supporting stronger intergovernmental cooperation and reuse of tools and infrastructure.





with states on shared technology and funding models, supporting stronger intergovernmental cooperation and reuse of tools and infrastructure. Expanded its expertise in Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) programs, becoming one of the country's leading PFML vendors. Nava is now the prime contractor supporting three of the nation's 13 PFML programs, helping states deliver reliable, accessible benefits to working families.

Founded just over a decade ago, Nava's mission has remained constant: to make government services simple and effective by solving technology problems at their core. Since its founding, Nava has grown from a small startup to a mature organization with more than 600 staff members, all focused on building digital solutions that last.

The full 2025 Public Benefit Report is available at: https://www.navapbc.com/public-benefit-reports/2025 .

Contact:

Tiffany Telemaque

[email protected]

SOURCE Nava PBC