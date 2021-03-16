NavaDerm Announces Chief Executive Officer
* Roy Geronemus, M.D., becomes CEO of NavaDerm
* Renowned dermatologist with 37 years of experience to drive platform growth
Mar 16, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners, LLC ("NavaDerm" or the "Company"), a dermatology platform and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), announced the appointment of Dr. Roy Geronemus as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").
Board-certified dermatologist, Roy G. Geronemus, M.D., graduated from Harvard University and pursued his medical education at the University of Miami School of Medicine where he is a member of the school's Alumni Hall of Fame. He trained in dermatology at the New York University Medical Center where he was the chief resident and subsequently underwent a fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cutaneous Oncology. He founded the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York (LSSCNY), a world-renowned leader in cosmetic and general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and Mohs surgery in 1993. LSSCNY partnered with NavaDerm in August 2019. He is a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at New York University Medical Center where he founded its laser program and served nine years as chief of dermatologic and laser surgery. He is past president of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery. Dr. Geronemus is the Chairman of the Board of the New York Stem Cell Foundation.
Inder Tallur, Sr. Managing Director of BelHealth Investment Partners and Director of NavaDerm, added, "For years Dr. Geronemus has led an outstanding group of physicians and their dedicated staff at LSSCNY, one of the largest independent dermatology practices in the northeast, and we could not pick a better leader for the NavaDerm platform. Dr. Geronemus' vision and expertise in the dermatology sectors will help drive growth and unlock value for all stakeholders. We remain focused on our initial thesis of exclusively partnering with physician founders and expect several more to join the platform under Dr. Geronemus' leadership".
Andrew G. Franks, MD, Clinical Professor, Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine said, "I have the pleasure of working closely with Dr. Roy Geronemus in his capacity as a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the NYU Langone Medical Center. His innovative work in the field of lasers, related technologies and cosmetic dermatology has been recognized widely in the field of dermatology and beyond."
Dr. Geronemus stated "I am thrilled to join the NavaDerm team. With truly exceptional physicians leading their individual practices, NavaDerm has become a preeminent Northeast-based dermatology platform in less than two years. While I will continue to practice full-time and serve my patients, I also look forward to bringing my experience as a physician and executive to NavaDerm to drive the best clinical outcomes and grow the platform with Inder and the BelHealth team."
About NavaDerm
NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of seven locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 50+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.
About Laser & Skin Surgery Center New York
LSSCNY is a world-renowned leader in cosmetic and general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and Mohs surgery. It was founded by New York Dermatologist Roy G. Geronemus, M.D. in 1993 and is headquartered in Manhattan. With 18 physicians and two locations in New York City and Long Island, LSSCNY is one of the largest and most preeminent dermatology groups in the United States. LSSCNY serves as a clinical research site with particular expertise in lasers and has had a long and successful history of executing clinical trials. The practice also offers two full-time fellowship programs under the auspices of the American College of Mohs Surgery and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.
About BelHealth Investment Partners
BelHealth Investment Partners is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm invests across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.
For further information, please visit:
NavaDerm: www.navaderm.com
Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York: www.laserskinsurgery.com
BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com
Contact:
NavaDerm: Dr. Roy Geronemus (212) 941-5055
BelHealth Investment Partners: Inder Tallur (347) 308-7018
SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners
Share this article