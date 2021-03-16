NavaDerm Announces Chief Executive Officer

"Dr. Geronemus' vision and expertise in the dermatology sectors will help drive growth and unlock value..." Tweet this

Inder Tallur, Sr. Managing Director of BelHealth Investment Partners and Director of NavaDerm, added, "For years Dr. Geronemus has led an outstanding group of physicians and their dedicated staff at LSSCNY, one of the largest independent dermatology practices in the northeast, and we could not pick a better leader for the NavaDerm platform. Dr. Geronemus' vision and expertise in the dermatology sectors will help drive growth and unlock value for all stakeholders. We remain focused on our initial thesis of exclusively partnering with physician founders and expect several more to join the platform under Dr. Geronemus' leadership".

Andrew G. Franks, MD, Clinical Professor, Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine said, "I have the pleasure of working closely with Dr. Roy Geronemus in his capacity as a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the NYU Langone Medical Center. His innovative work in the field of lasers, related technologies and cosmetic dermatology has been recognized widely in the field of dermatology and beyond."

Dr. Geronemus stated "I am thrilled to join the NavaDerm team. With truly exceptional physicians leading their individual practices, NavaDerm has become a preeminent Northeast-based dermatology platform in less than two years. While I will continue to practice full-time and serve my patients, I also look forward to bringing my experience as a physician and executive to NavaDerm to drive the best clinical outcomes and grow the platform with Inder and the BelHealth team."

About NavaDerm

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of seven locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 50+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

About Laser & Skin Surgery Center New York

LSSCNY is a world-renowned leader in cosmetic and general dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and Mohs surgery. It was founded by New York Dermatologist Roy G. Geronemus, M.D. in 1993 and is headquartered in Manhattan. With 18 physicians and two locations in New York City and Long Island, LSSCNY is one of the largest and most preeminent dermatology groups in the United States. LSSCNY serves as a clinical research site with particular expertise in lasers and has had a long and successful history of executing clinical trials. The practice also offers two full-time fellowship programs under the auspices of the American College of Mohs Surgery and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm invests across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.

For further information, please visit:







Contact:







