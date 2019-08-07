NavaDerm Announces Partnership with Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NY

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm, a leading dermatology services organization in the Northeast and a BelHealth Investment Partners ("BelHealth") portfolio company, announced a partnership with Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York, Midtown Dermatology and their affiliated entities ("LSSCNY" or the "Company"). LSSCNY is NavaDerm's fifth practice partnership since its founding in June 2018.

Founded by Roy G. Geronemus, M.D. in 1993 and headquartered in Manhattan, New York, LSSCNY is a leader in cosmetic dermatology, dermatologic surgery, laser surgery and Mohs surgery. With 18 physicians and two locations in New York City and Long Island, LSSCNY is one of largest and most preeminent dermatology groups in the Northeast. LSSCNY serves as a clinical research site with particular expertise in lasers and has had a long and successful history of executing clinical trials. The practice also offers two full-time fellowship programs under the auspices of the American College of Mohs Surgery and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

Dr. Geronemus said, "We are thrilled to partner with NavaDerm and continue to build upon the outstanding legacy of LSSCNY. NavaDerm is a different type of PE-backed dermatology platform with their exclusive focus on partnering with exceptional clinicians, supporting a physician-led model, and maintaining the local spirit, identity and brands of their partners. We look forward to continuing NavaDerm's mission of preserving strict clinical independence for all practices and Medical Directors."

Paul Barrett, Managing Director of BelHealth Investment Partners and Director of NavaDerm, added, "We are proud to partner with LSSCNY and support Dr. Geronemus and his outstanding group of physician partners and their dedicated staff. LSSCNY is well respected for the quality of their patient care and we look forward to supporting their physician led model and assisting in their growth. We remain focused on our initial thesis of exclusively partnering with physician founders that want to continue leading their groups. In just under a year, NavaDerm has become a preeminent Northeast-based platform and we look forward to accelerating the growth of the group in the years ahead."

Edgemont Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York. The company was advised on legal matters by Morrison Cohen LLP and Garfunkel Wild, P.C. McGuireWoods LLP acted as BelHealth's legal advisor.

About NavaDerm

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of seven locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in New York, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm invests across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.

