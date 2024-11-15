NavaDerm Announces Sale of Bronx Practice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners, LLC ("NavaDerm" or the "Company"), a dermatology platform and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), announced the exit of Dermatology and Surgery Associates ("DSA") to Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"). DSA was part of the NavaDerm platform formed in 2018.

Vera Abramova, Chief Financial Officer of NavaDerm Partners, LLC said, "We are pleased to announce this is the third practice sold to SDG in the past year. Our remaining flagship practices - Laser & Skin Surgery of New York with locations at 34th Street (NYC) and Southampton and our growing Spring Street practice with NYC locations in SoHo and Uptown, continue to benefit from the tailwinds in cosmetic dermatology."

Kevin Schirf, Chief Business Development Officer of SDG said, "Our group continues to scale its footprint in the Northeast, and we are excited about our expansion in the Bronx. It has been a pleasure working with NavaDerm and BelHealth throughout the acquisition process."

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as the financial advisor and Moomjian, Waite & Coleman, LLP served as legal counsel to NavaDerm.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com.

About NavaDerm

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of eight locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the leading dermatology practices in the country, with over 120 offices and 400 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with over 2 million patient visits in 2024. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

Contact:

BelHealth: Inder Tallur, [email protected]

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners