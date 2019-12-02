NavaDerm Partners adds Dan Wechsler as Executive Chairman

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners ("NavaDerm" or the "Company"), a Northeast-focused dermatology services company and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners ("BelHealth"), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Dan Wechsler as Executive Chairman.

Dan is a highly experienced practice management leader and senior pharmaceutical executive. Previously, Dan served as President and CEO of Smile Brands, a privately held dental service organization with 4,500 employees (including 700 general and specialty dentists) and more than 360 offices. Prior to Smile Brands, Dan served as EVP and Global President of Pharmaceuticals at Bausch + Lomb. Dan was previously an executive at Merck & Co., Schering-Plough, Pfizer Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, and The Upjohn Company. Dan holds a Master of Philosophy from University of Rochester, as well as a B.A. from the State University of New York at Brockport.

Dan stated, "I am excited to join NavaDerm and help support Dr. Murphy and our outstanding physician partners in building a world class dermatology platform. NavaDerm's focus on providing superior clinical care and partnering with the top dermatologists in the Northeast is a differentiated strategy that is resonating in the market. I look forward to building upon the already strong corporate foundation and helping guide NavaDerm through its next growth phase."

Dr. John Murphy, NavaDerm CEO and Board Director, added "We are thrilled to have Dan join NavaDerm. Dan is a seasoned practice management and pharma executive and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber join our team. We are building a best-in-class corporate organization to support our outstanding dermatologists and Dan's experience in scaling organizations will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our plan. We are focused on accelerating growth while maintaining our core mission - partnering with terrific dermatologists and their dedicated staffs and support them in providing exceptional patient care."

About NavaDerm

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of eight locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive services across medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in New York, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm invests across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.

