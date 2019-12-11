NavaDerm Partners Opens De Novo Location on the Upper East Side

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners ("NavaDerm"), a leading dermatology services organization in the Northeast and a BelHealth Investment Partners ("BelHealth") portfolio company, announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Upper East Side office at 4 West 58th Street under the Spring Street Dermatology ("Spring Street") brand. Operating from the Penthouse floor with views of New York's iconic Central Park, Spring Street's latest location is well positioned to become the neighborhood's preeminent dermatology office. Leading the location are Rita Linkner, M.D. and Charlotte Birnbaum, M.D., along with an experienced and dedicated staff. The newest location adds to Spring Street's existing footprint in the SoHo and TriBeCa neighborhoods of Manhattan.

Sapna Palep, M.D., Spring Street Founder, stated "We are thrilled to open our third location and bring the Spring Street dermatology experience uptown. With two exceptional physicians leading the practice in Rita Linkner, M.D. and Charlotte Birnbaum, M.D., we look forward to servicing the Upper East Side community for many years to come."

John Murphy, M.D., NavaDerm CEO, stated "We are pleased to open NavaDerm's first de novo location and support Drs. Palep, Linkner and Birnbaum and their exceptional team in building the Upper East Side's premier dermatology office. Spring Street has built a preeminent dermatology brand in New York City with its focus on providing outstanding patient care and utilizing cutting edge technology. We look forward to continuing to support Dr. Palep's vision of opening Spring Street Dermatology offices throughout New York City."

The clinical team of physicians in the new location include Charlotte Birnbaum, M.D., Rita Linkner, M.D., and Sapna Palep, M.D.

New Spring Street Dermatology Location:

4 West 58th St, #PH

New York, NY 10022

About NavaDerm Partners

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology services organization in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of eight locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 50+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in New York, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes would benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. The firm invests across three core healthcare segments: Services, Products and Distribution. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.

