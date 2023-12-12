NavaDerm Partners Sells New Jersey Practices to Schweiger Dermatology Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NavaDerm Partners, LLC ("NavaDerm" or the "Company"), a dermatology platform and portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), announced the sale of its New Jersey practices – Millburn Laser Center ("Millburn") and Scherl Dermatology ("Scherl") to Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"). Millburn and Scherl were part of the NavaDerm platform formed in July 2018.

Vera Abramova, CFO of NavaDerm said, "The sale of our two New Jersey practices is the second step in our decision to geographically focus our dermatology management platform to our New York facilities. It was a pleasure working with the Schweiger team to complete this transaction and we wish the founders of the two NavaDerm facilities, Dr. Eric Siegel and Dr Sharon Scherl, and the rest of the Millburn and Scherl physicians continued success at SDG.''

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as the financial advisor and Moomjian, Waite & Coleman, LLP served as legal counsel to NavaDerm.

About NavaDerm
NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of eight locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group
Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice on the east coast with over 100 offices and over 300 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology services with over 1,500,000 patient visits annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each for five consecutive years. Schweiger Dermatology Group has also received Great Place to Work certification. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

About BelHealth Investment Partners
BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity
firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive management and entrepreneurial experience.

Contact:
BelHealth: Inder Tallur, [email protected] / (917) 975-6604

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners

