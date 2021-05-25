NavaDerm Secures Up To $30M in Debt Financing from CRG

Dr. Roy Geronemus, NavaDerm CEO, stated "We are thrilled to have CRG as a partner." Tweet this

Dr. Roy Geronemus, NavaDerm CEO and Board Director, stated "We are thrilled to have CRG as a partner. They understand provider businesses and I look forward to working with CRG and BelHealth to continue on our path toward building a world class dermatology platform in the Northeast. Dr. Geronemus also added, "we are very excited to continue to add new physicians, grow our plastic surgery practice and open de novo locations. This capital also helps us continue to provide the latest and best-in-class equipment for our physicians that provide the best clinical outcomes for our patients."

Scott Li, CRG Managing Director stated, "We are excited to work with the NavaDerm team and their supportive investors from BelHealth. NavaDerm partners with many of the top dermatologists in the Northeast and its differentiated physician-led model helps them provide superior clinical care for patients."

"It has been terrific working closely with the CRG team to complete this financing," said Vera Abramova, NavaDerm CFO. "This financing provides us the flexibility to aggressively pursue additional growth initiatives and develop our ancillary business lines in skincare products, research, clinical trials with pharmaceutical companies and opening two pathology labs."

About NavaDerm

NavaDerm Partners, headquartered in New York City, is a Northeast-based dermatology management platform formed through the partnership of five dermatology groups in New York and New Jersey. Operating out of eight locations, NavaDerm's mission is to support its outstanding 40+ board-certified dermatologists and their dedicated staffs in providing outstanding patient care. NavaDerm's clinicians provide world-class and comprehensive general dermatology services across medical, surgical and cosmetic procedures.

About CRG

CRG is a premier healthcare investment firm with nearly $4 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to invest between $20 to $300 million in companies across the healthcare spectrum, including medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, tools & diagnostics, services and information technology. CRG provides growth capital in the form of long-term debt and equity to support innovative, commercial-stage healthcare companies that address large, unmet medical needs. The firm partners with public and private companies to provide flexible financing solutions and world-class support to achieve exceptional growth objectives with minimal dilution. CRG maintains offices in Boulder, New York, Houston and Dorado. For more information, please visit www.crglp.com.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

About BelHealth Investment Partners BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund.

For further information, please visit:

NavaDerm: www.navaderm.com

CRG: www.crglp.com

BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com

