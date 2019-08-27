Navaera Acquires Iconic Scottsdale Property

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navaera announced today that it has acquired the former Bratzel Building in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 8,427 square-foot building, located at 7501 E Osborn Rd in the heart of downtown Scottsdale was built in 1966 and was originally designed by one of Scottsdale's most prolific architects of the era, Ray Parrish.

In purchasing the property, Navaera has strengthened its commitment to Scottsdale, and will use the property both as a research and development, and education facility. Navaera first entered Scottsdale in 2011 and currently operates three other locations in Scottsdale that will be consolidated into the acquired property.

According to Matthew Adler, a Managing Principal at Navaera responsible for the acquisition, "We are thrilled to acquire this unique property in Scottsdale. It's location in Scottsdale's downtown area provides a fantastic array of amenities for our employees and visitors."

Navaera has engaged renowned Scottsdale-based architecture firm AAKAII to re-design and modernize the facility for its uses.

According to Nick Kanaras of AAKAII, "Navaera has an impressive vision for this project, which embraces the adaptive reuse of a legacy building into to one of the most cutting-edge and innovative technical work environments in the southwest. We're excited about the project, and are aligned with Navaera's environmentally friendly approach for an energy efficient design that emphasizes the use of sustainable materials."

Michael Kitlica of Cushman & Wakefield represented Navaera. Tom Altieri arranged transaction financing through MidFirst Bank.

About Navaera

Navaera Sciences provides industry leading products for business operations, regulatory compliance, corporate responsibility and employee collaboration that enable clients to create and sustain competitive advantage by leveraging data to build and enhance organizational knowledge. Navaera Sciences offers a suite of advanced products that enable clients to develop and implement smart business planning strategies, improve operations and achieve ROI in the face of evolving global dynamics.

Navaera Sciences is a privately held company headquartered in New York, NY. For more information on Navaera, please visit us on the web at http://www.navaera.com/navaera.html

About AAKAII:

Established in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2003, AAK Architecture & Interiors, Inc. (AAKAII) is a full service multi-disciplinary firm providing architectural and interior design services in Arizona, New Mexico, Florida, Texas, California and Canada. AAKAII specializes in commercial buildings in addition to community and fitness centers, residential, and multi-family buildings.

For more information on AAKAII, please visit us on the web at http://www.aakaii.com

