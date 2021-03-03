Navaera and Bayley Start Construction on High Tech Adaptive Reuse Project in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navaera announced today the start of construction on its adaptive reuse project for the former Bratzel Building at 7501 E Osborn Rd., in downtown Scottsdale, Arizona. The project will revitalize the 8,427 square-foot building originally designed in 1966 by Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice Ray Parrish.

The project will modernize the former industrial building and transform it into a modern, energy efficient office environment suitable for high-tech research and development. According to Matthew Adler, a Managing Principal at Navaera responsible for the project, "Navaera believes strongly in adaptive reuse projects that enable our organization to keep stories and memories of our communities alive, while also reducing unnecessary waste in constructing our office environments. We are excited to be moving into the downtown Scottsdale area, with its array of amenities, and central location."

Navaera has engaged Bayley Construction as general contractor for the project. Jeremy Vermilyer, Bayley's superintendent on this project, shared "I'm excited to bring new life to the former Bratzel Building here in Scottsdale, where one of our offices is also located. It's always a fun challenge renovating a building from the mid-'60s. With hard work and a great team like ours, nothing is impossible."

Upon completion of the project, Navaera will occupy the second floor of the renovated facility. Two suites will be made available for lease on the building's ground floor, which will range in size from 1,000 to 4,100 square feet. The project is expected to be completed in May 2021.

About Navaera

Navaera Sciences provides industry leading products for business operations, regulatory compliance, corporate responsibility and employee collaboration that enable clients to create and sustain competitive advantage by leveraging data to build and enhance organizational knowledge. Navaera Sciences offers a suite of advanced products that enable clients to develop and implement smart business planning strategies, improve operations and achieve ROI in the face of evolving global dynamics.

Navaera Sciences is a privately held company headquartered in New York, NY. For more information on Navaera, please visit us on the web at http://www.navaera.com/

About Bayley

Bayley Construction is a leading full-service general contractor with nationwide experience and offices in Washington, Arizona and California. Founded in 1963, our company brings a high level of experience and expertise, including a team of people who are passionate about what they do and are willing to take on complex challenges that live up to our slogan 'Quality People. Quality Buildings.'

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.bayley.net.

