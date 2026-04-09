Naväge® Launches the First Ear Cleaner that Washes and Dries[1]

The #1 brand in powered nasal irrigation[2] brings gold-standard approach to ear hygiene with its new Dual Action system

CLEVELAND, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its decade-long legacy as the #1 doctor-recommended brand for powered nasal irrigation, Naväge is now bringing that same category-defining approach to ear care. The NEW Naväge Dual Action Powered Ear Cleaner features precision-controlled wash-and-dry cycles that target wax buildup while reducing trapped moisture. By combining customizable water pressure with a 98.6°F–109.4°F air dry, the device reduces the 'wet ear' sensation and 'swimmer's ear' discomfort to deliver a refreshing clean.

Naväge Dual Action Powered Ear Cleaner

The new Ear Cleaner is designed for a gentle, personalized experience. It features five electronic rinse modes specifically calibrated to reduce pressure sensation, allowing users to find their ideal comfort level. Soft, medical-grade silicone tips ensure a secure fit, while a transparent waste-water tank provides visual confirmation of a thorough clean. Safe for ages 6+[3], the system offers a modern, automated alternative for ear hygiene.

Built for convenience, the device features a waterproof, low-noise design that is safe for use in the shower. The system is USB-rechargeable and fully portable, making it easy to maintain a consistent routine at home or on the go. This breakthrough in ear care is available now at Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores nationwide and will be available at Navage.com beginning in June.

The Naväge Dual Action Powered Ear Cleaner was designed with the same scientific rigor and innovation that established the brand as the most trusted name in nasal irrigation. Designed in collaboration with Dr. Howard Levine, MD, Director of the Cleveland Nasal & Sinus Center and Medical Director of Naväge, the Naväge Dual Action Powered Ear Cleaner reflects the brand's commitment to providing exceptional ENT care to consumers.

"Many people experience excess earwax due to age and device usage, such as air buds or hearing aids, lifestyle habits, or simply just anatomy and genetics," said Dr. Levine. "The Naväge Dual Action Powered Ear Cleaner is designed to provide a comprehensive clean followed by a thorough dry—two functions that are equally essential to leaving the ears feeling refreshed, comfortable, and clear."

For more information about Naväge and its products, visit Navage.com and follow the brand on Instagram (@navage4life) for ongoing news.

[1] Source: Nielsen NIQ

[2] Among powered suction nasal irrigation brands, October 2024 survey of U.S. ENT Physicians

[3] When used as directed

About Naväge

Naväge is the pioneer in nasal hygiene and dedicated to providing innovative solutions that promote better health and wellness for families. Renowned for introducing a nasal irrigation system with a unique patented design, Naväge combines science, technology and user-friendly design to help people breathe easier and live healthier lives. With a commitment to quality and effectiveness, Naväge products are backed by extensive research and an independent study of 300 ENTs that ranked the Naväge Nose Cleaner the #1 doctor-recommended powered nasal irrigation device. Naväge Nasal Care is the leading brand in nasal irrigation that relieves sinus congestion caused by allergies, cold and flu, and sinusitis.

SOURCE Naväge Nasal Care